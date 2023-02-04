Connect with us

Tech

ChatGPT is Reported to Have Reached 100 Million Active Users Just 2 Months After its Launch
Advertisement

Business Tech

Google and Apple Report Disappointing 4th Quarter Results

Tech

The Epic Games Store Has a Free Game For February 9

Tech

Different Career Paths in Software Engineering and What They Involve

Tech

Metaverse Token Development Worth Investing in 2023

Tech

Leverage Blockchain with the Best eLearning App Development Services

Tech

Is SEO a Scam? - Updated Insights for 2023

Tech

LibreOffice 7.5 Adds PDF Export Options And New Icons

Tech

Finally, PS5 Beta Adds Discord Voice Chat

Tech

Twitter's Latest Monetization Plan Makes Its API Fee-Based

Tech

Netflix Will Stop Sharing Passwords, Right? Changes Offer Insight

Tech

Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 Smartphone Lineup With Improved Camera, Gaming Features

Tech

Microsoft Launches ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium

Tech News

iPhone Users In South Korea Lose 'batterygate' Lawsuit

Tech Business

Users Can Now Appeal Twitter Account Suspensions Under New Rules

Tech

BEST FREE YouTube To MP3 Converters

Tech

Grow Your Business With Metaverse Development

Tech

Apple iMac Pro i7 4K is a Fantastic Desktop Computer

Tech

PayPal Plans To Cut 7% Of Its Workforce In Order To Cut Costs

Tech Business

Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweet Trial Probes Investor Damages

Tech

ChatGPT is Reported to Have Reached 100 Million Active Users Just 2 Months After its Launch

Published

5 seconds ago

on

ChatGPT is Reported to Have Reached 100 Million Active Users Just 2 Months After its Launch

(CTN News) – Just two months after its debut, ChatGPT, a well-known artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, has achieved 100 million users. In January, the chatbot had 13 million daily users, according to research by SimilarWeb.

Other social media applications like Instagram and TikTok, which took 2.5 years and 9 months to reach 100 million members, have been overtaken by the platform.

Earlier this year, in December, ChatGPT was released. The AI chatbot was created by OpenAI, a company supported by Elon Musk.

The conversational bot has been taught to respond in depth and by a prompt’s instructions. Users need to enter their questions, and the chatbot will respond.

“We cannot recollect a quicker ramp in a consumer internet app in the 20 years we have followed the Internet industry.

According to a UBS study based in part on Similarweb data, TikTok took nine months to achieve 100 million monthly users, whereas Instagram took around 2.5 years.

Over the last week, the chat.openai.com website had an estimated 25 million daily views, according to Similarweb estimates. According to the report, site traffic increased by 3.4% daily in the last month.

It further claims that on January 31, when traffic was at its highest, the website had 28 million visits from 15.7 million unique people.

The current internet behemoths, notably Google, are concerned about the growing pace. The Google CEO alluded to the trend during the results conference when he often discussed the possibilities of AI and how eager people are to utilize it, citing the reception of ChatGPT as an example.

Pichai said, “AI is the most significant technology we are working on now.” China’s Baidu said it would soon create a ChatGPT alternative.

Recently, OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT’s Plus model. The ChatGPT Plus Subscription is only available in the US and will cost $20 per month.

Users who have the Plus membership will have access to the services during busy hours. Additionally, these Plus members will get priority access to the new features and will benefit from speedier response times.

Related CTN News:

Sony’s PS5 To Produce More Games This Year

Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March

Bentley Boosts Thailand’s Luxury Car Market With Record Sales
Related Topics:
Continue Reading