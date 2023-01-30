Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Reuters, Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc plans to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March.

The service would initially be offered as a stand-alone application by the technology company, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous because the material is private.

The technology behind ChatGPT responds to user questions in a human-like way by learning from massive amounts of data, providing information like a search engine or prose like a wannabe novelist.

ChatGPT excels in more professional skills like programming and essay writing while Chinese chatbots now focus on social engagement.

According to the source, Baidu intends to include results generated by chatbots rather than links when users conduct searches.

Baidu chose not to respond.

According to Reuters, Microsoft Corp. has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has considered growing.

To take on Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the corporation has also sought to integrate OpenAI’s image-generation software into its Bing search engine.

As it seeks to diversify its revenue streams, Beijing-based Baidu has been investing significantly in AI technologies, particularly in cloud services, chips, and autonomous driving.

At a developer conference last month, Baidu presented three AI-powered “creators” that can act as a screenwriter, illustrator, editor, or animators thanks to their advanced software.

