Connect with us

Tech Business

Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March
Advertisement

Tech

Ex-Facebook Employee Says It Drains Users' Cellphone Batteries Intentionally

Tech

See Green Comet 2023 In USA, UK, India, China, Russia

Tech

The Google Doodle Game Celebrates Bubble Tea

Tech

Platform Phoenix-Pioneering Technology Solutions for Software Development

Tech

How To Reduce Google Chrome's Memory Usage: Guide

Tech

Why Apple Cameras Are Better than Samsung

Tech

12 Most Popular Versions Of Windows Ranked From Worst To Best

Tech

Soon, WhatsApp Will Have a Camera And Photo Editing Feature

Tech

VPNs: The Ultimate Guide For 2023

Tech

Get a 51% Discount On This Refurbished Microsoft Surface And Keep Your Resolutions For 2023 In Check

Tech

With This Game Console, Kids Can Learn Electronics And Coding While Playing

Tech

Netflix: Best VPN For Streaming In 2023

Tech

Twitter Users Will be able to Appeal Account Suspensions from Feb 1

Tech

Snap On Track For Fourth Straight Loss As Revenue Growth Slows

Tech

Google Chrome Memory And CPU Usage Reduction

Tech

HyperSpin – What You Should Know

Tech

Google Chrome Expands Incognito Tabs On Mobile Devices And Adds Safety Checks

Tech

Zipmex Says Economic Recession Could Delay Digital Assets' Recovery Until 2025

Tech

Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January

Tech

Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March

Published

2 mins ago

on

Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March

(CTN NEWS) – BEIJING – According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to Reuters, Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc plans to introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service akin to OpenAI’s ChatGPT in March.

The service would initially be offered as a stand-alone application by the technology company, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous because the material is private.

The technology behind ChatGPT responds to user questions in a human-like way by learning from massive amounts of data, providing information like a search engine or prose like a wannabe novelist.

ChatGPT excels in more professional skills like programming and essay writing while Chinese chatbots now focus on social engagement.

/ GETTY IMAGE

According to the source, Baidu intends to include results generated by chatbots rather than links when users conduct searches.

Baidu chose not to respond.

According to Reuters, Microsoft Corp. has a $1 billion investment in San Francisco-based OpenAI that it has considered growing.

To take on Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the corporation has also sought to integrate OpenAI’s image-generation software into its Bing search engine.

As it seeks to diversify its revenue streams, Beijing-based Baidu has been investing significantly in AI technologies, particularly in cloud services, chips, and autonomous driving.

At a developer conference last month, Baidu presented three AI-powered “creators” that can act as a screenwriter, illustrator, editor, or animators thanks to their advanced software.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

The Google Doodle Game Celebrates Bubble Tea

See Green Comet 2023 In USA, UK, India, China, Russia

Ex-Facebook Employee Says It Drains Users’ Cellphone Batteries Intentionally
Related Topics:
Continue Reading