Bentley Boosts Thailand’s Luxury Car Market With Record Sales

(CTN NEWS) – Bentley, a British luxury car manufacturer, entered Thailand’s premium car market last year and saw record sales. The Land of Smiles received 81% of its orders for hybrid vehicles.

The Flying Spur Hybrid, which accounted for 49% of orders in Thailand and 40 vehicles sold, was the most popular model. Following closely behind with 35 orders and a 43% share was the Bentayga Hybrid.

The Flying Spur Hybrid made its formal premiere at the Thailand International Motor Expo last month after being on order since early 2022.

According to Bentley Bangkok, hybrids are growing in popularity among Thai consumers due to their combination of luxury and electric features and lower tax rates that result in more inexpensive retail costs.

The 2023 Flying Spur Hybrid is available in three trim levels: S (16 million baht), Azure (16.6 million baht), and Mulliner (18 million baht) (priced at 19 million baht).

It can be identified from the non-hybrid variant by the charging flap on the left-hand rear wing, the quad oval tailpipes, and the Hybrid front wing logo.

The hybrid powertrain generates a combined 536 horsepower (95 horsepower more than the Bentayga Hybrid) and 750 Nm using a 2.9-liter V6 petrol engine and a 100 kW electric motor.

The Flying Spur Hybrid features a spacious cabin thanks to its 5,316 mm body length and 3,194 mm wheelbase.

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid

Engine: 2.9-litre V6 TFSi ICE; 103kW electric motor

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Power (combined): 536bhp

Torque (combined): 750Nm

Battery capacity: 18kWh

Performance

Maximum speed (combined): 285kph

Maximum speed (electric only): 140kph

0-100kph: 4.3secs

Dimensions

Length: 5,316mm

Width: 2,220mm

Height: 1,483mm

Wheelbase: 3,194mm

With a peak torque of 5,650 rpm, the new 2.9-liter V6 engine in the Flying Spur Hybrid generates 410 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque.

Twin turbochargers and primary catalytic converters are positioned inside the V of the engine, identical to the 4.0-liter V8 engine.

The spray patterns and combustion routes are optimized by centrally located fuel injectors and spark plugs, and the camshafts are tiltable to 50 degrees.

The engine outperforms the Flying Spur V8 by nearly 150 horsepower per liter.

The Flying Spur Hybrid’s electronic motor, which can produce up to 134 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, is sandwiched between the transmission and the engine.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor avoids any perceived turbo lag and offers quick torque for smooth acceleration from a stop.

With an 800km range when fully fueled, the hybrid powertrain makes it the most effective Bentley on the market.

The 18 kWh lithium-ion battery has a WLTP electric range of 41 km and can be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

The power electronics convert the high-voltage battery’s energy to power the e-motor or complement the 12V electrical system of the car.

The hybrid has a top speed of 285 kph and accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in 4.3 seconds, making it almost as speedy as the V8 version.

The maximum speed in electric mode is restricted to 140 kph, making it appropriate for highway driving.

The automatic start/stop switch within the vehicle has been changed to a switch that controls the three E-Mode settings: EV Drive, Hybrid Mode, and Hold Mode.

This enables the driver to control battery usage while traveling. As soon as the car is turned on, EV Drive mode is activated, which enhances the electric driving experience.

The instrument panel, heads-up display, and center screen provide additional details regarding the range, battery level, and charging status.

