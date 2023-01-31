Connect with us

Gaming Tech

Sony's PS5 To Produce More Games This Year
Advertisement

Gaming

PlayStation Plus Free Games For February 2023 Leaked Online

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 30, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 30, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #340 Daily Song For January 30, 2023

Gaming

How to Select a Reliable Online Casino: Toponlinecasinoaustralia Tips

Gaming

Online vs. Offline Casinos: Payouts, RTPs and Experience

Gaming

How Casual Games Took Over The Market

Gaming

Ubisoft Rumored To Be Releasing 2 New 'Far Cry' Games

Gaming

Indus Battle Royale Registration Now Open In Thailand

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 29, 2023: 100% Working

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 29, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #339 Daily Song For January 29, 2023

Gaming

Roblox Error Code: #529 For Jan. 28th, 2023

Gaming

PlayStation Plus Extra/Deluxe Service To Remove 12 Games In February

Gaming

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew To Be Available On PS5, Xbox Series, And PC

Gaming

Update 2.4 For PUBG Mobile: What's New In The New Update?

Gaming

Online Casinos: Live Vs. Digital Gaming

Gaming

Top Slot Machine Games of 2023 at SOSGame.com

Gaming

EPIC GAMES STORE: FREE GAMES NEXT WEEK FROM 2-9 FEBRUARY

Gaming

Sony’s PS5 To Produce More Games This Year

Published

33 mins ago

on

Sony's PS5 To Produce More Games This Year

(CTN NEWS) – PS5 – More than two years have passed since SONY introduced gaming systems like the PlayStation 2, which had exclusives like Gran Turismo 5, God of War Ragnarök, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and Returna.

However, there are a lack of chips and the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of this, the machine may be produced in small quantities and with various currents.

Either the retailer hoarded it under the adage, “I get it pricey,” or there was a pre-order opening, and the product sold out in a flash. But according to SONY’s official announcement, this year’s PS5 will be able to produce more.

It goes beyond merely emphasizing the increased production availability.

A new advertising campaign from SONY called “Live from PS5” invites gamers into the PS5 gaming universe.

Which includes recognizable features like 4K graphics, high-fidelity responsiveness, adaptive triggers, 3D audio, and quick loading.

Several new PS5 games, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4: Remake, and Street Fighter 6, have also been shown by Sony.

The PlayStation VR22, which includes 2 new titles, will debut on February 5 as well. Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 30, and Resident Evil Village are recent VR-compatible titles.

Though in Thailand, we can affordably purchase a PS5 game console without competing with bots in every round that needs to be opened for pre-orders at any time.

SONY has organized this campaign to invite players who do not have a PS5 game console to prepare the money to buy a game console. All we can do is wait and see.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

PlayStation Plus Free Games For February 2023 Leaked Online

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 30, 2023: 100% Working

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For January 30, 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading