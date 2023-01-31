Sony’s PS5 To Produce More Games This Year

(CTN NEWS) – PS5 – More than two years have passed since SONY introduced gaming systems like the PlayStation 2, which had exclusives like Gran Turismo 5, God of War Ragnarök, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon Forbidden West, and Returna.

However, there are a lack of chips and the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of this, the machine may be produced in small quantities and with various currents.

Either the retailer hoarded it under the adage, “I get it pricey,” or there was a pre-order opening, and the product sold out in a flash. But according to SONY’s official announcement, this year’s PS5 will be able to produce more.

It goes beyond merely emphasizing the increased production availability.

A new advertising campaign from SONY called “Live from PS5” invites gamers into the PS5 gaming universe.

Which includes recognizable features like 4K graphics, high-fidelity responsiveness, adaptive triggers, 3D audio, and quick loading.

Several new PS5 games, including Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4: Remake, and Street Fighter 6, have also been shown by Sony.

The PlayStation VR22, which includes 2 new titles, will debut on February 5 as well. Horizon Call of the Mountain, Gran Turismo 30, and Resident Evil Village are recent VR-compatible titles.

Though in Thailand, we can affordably purchase a PS5 game console without competing with bots in every round that needs to be opened for pre-orders at any time.

SONY has organized this campaign to invite players who do not have a PS5 game console to prepare the money to buy a game console. All we can do is wait and see.

