Annual Covid-19 Vaccine Shots: Bill Gates Discusses the Future Pandemic

A new wave of Covid-19 is spreading around the world just as the pandemic had begun to subside. No one knows when the pandemic will end, but if it ever will.

Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, discussed the pandemic’s future on Twitter recently. In an interview with Devi Sridhar, Professor and Chair of Global Public Health, Edinburgh Unimed School, Scotland, Microsoft founder Steve Ballmer said, “We may have to take periodic shots for Covid for some time.”

During the session, Sridhar took questions from the audience and interviewed Bill Gates about the future of vaccines. As most countries administer a third or additional dose of vaccines, Gates said the prevention of Covid-19 and deaths were the two main goals at the moment for vaccine work. Because of the reinfection of fully vaccinated individuals and the emergence of new variants, the duration of protection is still very short, Bill Gates noted.

There is now a reintroduction of the virus even among people who have been vaccinated, and its duration has been extremely short. Future vaccines should aim to prevent infection and provide years of protection.

Also Check:

Is the New Deltacron Covid Variant Exist? Scientists Explain. Read here

USNIB