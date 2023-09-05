India Beat Nepal By 10 Wickets To Qualify For The Super 4s

(CTN News) – During the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, India handed Nepal a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the fifth match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka, in the fifth fixture of the tournament.

It has been raining continuously throughout the day, and as a result, the match has been reduced to 23 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, the Indian opening pair, comfortably chased the target with both batters completing fifties to ensure their side’s place in the Super Four.

There was an outstanding performance from Sharma in the first innings scoring 74 from 59 balls which included six fours and five sixes, while Gill made 67 from 62 balls with nine boundaries to his name.

It was due to rain that India’s previous game against Pakistan was called off on Saturday (September 2). There was no ball played by the Green Shirts and all the points were shared by the two teams.

In the wake of Nepal’s defeat tonight, the country is out of the Asia Cup – a tournament they were playing for the first time.

Aasif Sheikh and Sompal Kami had earlier fought back in the first innings of the match and helped Nepal set up a competitive total of 231 runs against India in this fifth match of the tournament which was won by Nepal.

As the debutants of the Asia Cup, the Blues were given a lucky start as they dropped three catches in their first five overs and blew the chance to have a dream start.

In the opener, Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh scored 65 runs before Shardul Thakur struck to give India its first breakthrough of the series.

Asif played a responsible knock in which he scored a well-deserved fifty, but unfortunately the right-handed batter fell to Mohammad Siraj for 58 runs.

There was not much of a turnaround in Nepal’s fortunes after the wicket of Aasif, Nepal kept on losing wickets at intervals, but it was Kami who scored 48 runs off 56 deliveries to take his team over the line.

Also, Dipendra Singh Aree and Gulshan Jha played important cameo roles in the game, scoring 29 and 23 runs respectively.

Teams and lineups

There are ten players from India in the squad including Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, and Mohammad Shafiq.

Despite a good start, Nepals’ current squad for the upcoming Tests is Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel (c), Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, and Lalit Rajbanshi.

