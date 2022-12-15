Alex Ovechkin Scores Hat Trick To Reach 800 Career Goals

(CTN News) – The 37-year-old Alex Ovechkin became only the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals on Tuesday night, joining the likes of hockey G.O.A.T. Wayne Gretzky and Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe in achieving the feat.

Currently, he is only one goal behind Howe.

He will have a chance to tie him against the Dallas Stars on Thursday, when the Capitals are scheduled to host the Dallas Stars. A remarkable 894 goals have been scored by Gretzky, making him the record holder.

It was Alex Ovechkin 797th goal in his career that led the Washington Capitals to a 7-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

However, in typical Ovi form, Alex Ovechkin scored three goals to lead the Capitals to their fifth consecutive win.

In my opinion, that’s a big deal. The win is huge for hockey, it’s huge for the organization,” Alex Ovechkin told his teammates in the locker room after the game. It is very special to be able to do it with you guys.”

With just 24 seconds left in the first period, Alex Ovechkin scored on both of his first two shots, beating Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one into the net on a power play with 11:46 left in the period.

6:34 into the third period, the winger completed a hat trick for the 29th time in his career, knocking Anthony Mantha’s pass over Mrazek, who was sprawled to the ground.

Fans of the Chicago Blackhawks, realizing the significance of the moment, rained down hats on the ice. This is something that typically only happens at home to fans of the home team.

In addition, a crowd of 16,181 fans at the United Center at the time of the game also chanted “Ovi!” and “Ovi!” during the game. As a result of this, the captain of the Washington team waved in gratitude.

After the game, Washington coach Peter Laviolette said, “I think the fans here did a really good job of just taking a moment to respect something,” he said. “Because they’re hockey fans, and what happened last night was a hockey moment for them.

As far as the game was concerned, it wasn’t about the win or the loss or Chicago against Washington. A remarkable thing was done in Chicago, and hockey fans took notice of it.”

As a result of Howe’s achievement, he became the first player to score 800 goals on February 29, 1980. On March 20, 1994, Gretzky became the first player in 14 years to score 800 points when he grabbed his 800th over the course of 14 years.

At the moment, there are three, but Alex Ovechkin said he is eager to put the pursuit of history behind him.

He said, “As soon as it’s over, we celebrate, we’re happy,” he said with a smile. As we move on, we say, “And we move on.”.”

Does Alex Ovechkin have dual citizenship?

No, Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has not obtained dual citizenship. And no, he doesn’t even play in a traditional, or even Canadian market for that matter. But as one of the few faces of the post-lockout NHL, he is perhaps the biggest and brightest star on which to build the next great dynasty.

