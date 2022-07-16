Facebook’s New Test Allows Users To Up To Five Profiles

(CTN News) – In an effort to entice users to stay on Facebook amid increased competition from rivals, Facebook will allow some users to have multiple profiles in a test.

The test will allow some Facebook users to create up to four additional profiles tied to their original accounts from Facebook log in.

Additional profiles can be used for different purposes, such as interacting with friends, co-workers, and influencers, among others. There will still be one account, but users will be able to switch between profiles with just a few clicks.

Facebook’s policies apply to all profiles, and violations on one profile will affect the account as a whole, spokesperson Leonard Lam said.

People will be able to add more than one profile to a single Facebook account to customize their experience based on their interests and relationships. Facebook users must follow our rules,” Lam says.

As long as the stand-in does not violate the platform’s policies and does not include numbers or special characters, users will not need to use their real identity for their display name.

Using your real name on Facebook has been a point of contention for years, even prompting legal action in Germany.

As existential threats like TikTok continue to grow, Facebook is shifting away from one profile in an effort to keep users, especially young people. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company lost daily users for the first time in its history.

