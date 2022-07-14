Facebook Ends Contract With Facility Management Vendor, Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs

(CTN News) – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has canceled a contract with custodial workers at its Silicon Valley headquarters, resulting in hundreds of job losses.

According to state employment development documents, ABM Industries, Meta’s facility management vendor, was informed of the cancellation in mid-June.

Facebook Ends Its Contract With Facility Management Vendor

In a letter dated July 1, ABM’s human resources manager informed the department that the decision would affect 368 employees at 1 Hacker Way in Menlo Park.

Among those who will lose their jobs are ten supervisors and seven managers, as well as kitchen cleaners, night cleaners, recycling sorters, and cafe support staff.

Meta has hired a custodial vendor to perform these services. ABM has no independent knowledge of these plans.

According to Apple, the company has slowed hiring after forecasting a year-over-year revenue decline in the second quarter due to rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, and privacy changes to iOS.

The termination was not explained. The company plans to replace the vendor with another company, but did not say how many workers it plans to hire.

A comment request was not immediately responded to by ABM.

In addition to Facebook, Google, and Adobe, ABM employs more than 100,000 people and is publicly traded. These companies “expanded their footprint,” according to ABM.

Facebook’s facilities have been significantly quieter since 2020. In the future, employees will be able to apply for permanent remote work once the company returns to the office. Some Bay Area employees returned to work in May.

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg informed employees that the company had reduced engineering hiring by 30%. On Monday, Meta leadership urged employees to identify and report low performers.

