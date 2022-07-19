Drew Barrymore Shows Her Childlike Joy, In The Rain

(CTN News) – The American newspaper USA TODAY sat down with Drew Barrymore for a conversation about the upcoming talk show and the way she got the idea to host it. The show will premiere on September 14th on CBS at 8 p.m.

She gives a peek at her upcoming talk show ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Rain is beautiful, Drew Barrymore reminds fans.

The Drew Barrymore Show” host shared a video on Sunday of herself enjoying the rain outside.

The 47-year-old actress shouted with delight, “Don’t miss the opportunity to go out in the rain!”.

There is no end to how much the internet loves it. She has received more than 2 million likes on TikTok and nearly 500,000 likes on Instagram.

Michael Brown wrote in a tweet sharing the clip, “I want anything to be as good as Drew Barrymore’s. Perfection.”.

The actress Kristen Johnston wrote, “She’s full of joy, funny, and darling. This is really her.”.

The Instagram post was commented on by editor Michelle Lee, who said, “You’re amazing.”.

The reunion of Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband Tom Green has been described as “weird in a good way”

The actress’ wealth and privilege were criticized by some, though the majority of her fans were supportive of her.

The idea of not worrying about money sounds amazing to Twitter user @vanthefirst.

As a young actress, Barrymore endured hardships, according to some fans.

“It’s evident that people are forgetting what Drew Barrymore went through as a child star,” Nọ́lá Ọjọ́mú tweeted. Every time I see her live a life filled with joy, I smile.”

The rain reminded another fan of playing in the rain as a child. This picture made me feel like I was watching a little girl playing in the rain in her adult body, who didn’t have a chance at a normal childhood. I am so happy for her.”

When she was 7 years old, Barrymore gained fame for her role in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Barrymore later struggled with alcohol and drug addictions, going to rehab at 12 and relapsing at 13.

Drew Barrymore ‘stormed’ into the Gertie role as a 6-year-old in Steven Spielberg’s ‘E.T.’ film.

She has opened up about her father’s drinking problems and her mother’s struggles with parental responsibility. As a child, she lost both parents to divorce.

Barrymore told the Guardian in a 2015 interview that when she was 14-years-old she imagines having a happy life at the age of 40, despite being surrounded by so much negativity at the time.

“I was so scared without knowing where I was going, that I honestly thought I would die before the age of 25, ” Barrymore recalled. Despite the dark times in which she was experiencing, she always felt that there should be good in the world, even in the darkest of times, even when things seemed hopeless. There were a lot of things I could have done that would have pushed me over the edge, but I always knew not to do that. There were so many things that I could have done that would have pushed me over the edge, but I knew not to do that.” have done that would have pushed me over the edge, but I knew not to do that.”

During the course of her career, Barrymore starred in a number of films, including Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, and Scream, to name a few. The first episode of her talk show is scheduled to air in 2020. Her ex-husband Will Kopelman and she share two daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 8, together.

During her interview with USA TODAY in 2020, Barrymore explained that she tries to make her life a playground for children. It is evident that they know I am passionate about my work, and that work is a wonderful and necessary thing in our lives.

