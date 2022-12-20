How to delete facebook account permanently?
How to delete Facebook account?
What happens if I permanently delete my Facebook account?
- You won’t be able to reactivate your account
- Your profile, photos, posts, videos, and everything else you’ve added will be permanently deleted. You won’t be able to retrieve anything you’ve added.
- You’ll no longer be able to use Facebook Messenger.
- You won’t be able to use Facebook Login for other apps that you may have signed up for with your Facebook account, such as Spotify or Pinterest. You may need to contact the apps and websites to recover those accounts.
- Some information, such as messages you sent to friends, may still be visible to them after you’ve deleted your account. Copies of messages that you’ve sent are stored in your friends’ inboxes.
- If you use your Facebook account to log in to Oculus, deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Oculus information. This includes your app purchases and your achievements. You will no longer be able to return any apps and will lose any existing store credits.
How do I take a break from Facebook without deleting my content?
- People won’t be able to see or go to your Facebook profile.
- Your photos, posts and videos won’t be deleted.
- You can still use Facebook Messenger. Your profile picture will still be visible in your conversations and people will still be able to search for you by name to send you a message. You will continue to appear to friends on Facebook in places where they can message you.
- You can still use Facebook Login for your other apps, such as Spotify, Pinterest or Games.
- You will not be able to use your Facebook account to access Oculus products or your Oculus information.
- You can choose to come back whenever you want.
- Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.
- Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings.
- Click Your Facebook information.
- Click Deactivation and deletion.
- Choose Delete account, then click Continue to account deletion.
- Click Delete Account, enter your password and then click Continue.
Can I cancel my account deletion?
- Log in to your Facebook account within 30 days of deleting your account.
- Click Cancel Deletion.
- No one else can see this profile.
- Your deactivated profile’s friends may still see your profile name in their friend list and messages you sent from that profile.
- You can reactivate it at any time in account settings from your main profile.
- Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.
- Click See profiles, then select the profile you want to deactivate or delete.
- Click your profile photo in the top right.
- Click Settings & privacy, then click Settings.
- On the left, click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.
- Click Deactivation and deletion.
- Select Deactivate profile or Delete profile, then click Continue.
- Follow the instructions on the screen to deactivate or delete your additional profile.
- Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.
- Click Settings & privacy, then click Settings.
- On the left, click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.
- Click Reactivation, then select the profile you want to reactivate.
