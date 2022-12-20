Connect with us

Facebook

How to delete facebook account permanently?
Advertisement

Facebook

New Facebook Feeds Feature lets you Delete Unnecessary Pages

Facebook Tech

META Claims Facebook Stole Its Name And Is Suing For Infringement

Facebook Social Media

Facebook's New Test Allows Users To Up To Five Profiles

Facebook Tech

Facebook Ends Contract With Facility Management Vendor, Cuts Hundreds Of Jobs

Facebook Tech

Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories Smartglasses Finally Become Smart

Tech Facebook

5 Benefits of Facebook Advertising for Your Business

Learning Facebook Social Media

5 Benefits of Facebook Advertising for Your Business

News Facebook World News

Meta Facebook Rethinks Paying for US$ 35 Million for News

Social Media Facebook

Downloading Facebook Videos Anonymously with High Quality Video through Snapsave app

Facebook

Thai Billionaire Charged With Lese Majeste Over Facebook Post

Facebook

4 Things you can do to take your Facebook Lead Generation to the Next Level

Facebook

Chinese Man Arrested for Using Facebook to Dupe Cryptocurrency Investor

Facebook

Zuckerberg to Allow Violent Speech on Russia After Facebook Blocked

Facebook Trending News World News

Russia Bans Facebook, Meta Says It'll Do "Everything" To Restore Service

Facebook News

Russia Says It's Blocking Access To Facebook

Facebook News Trending News

Russia blocks Facebook; LVMH, Microsoft Halt Sales

Learning Facebook Trending News

Facebook Hacked - How To Recover Facebook Account? Follow These Steps

News Facebook Regional News

Boy 12, Sings on Facebook Live to Raise Money for Father Funeral

Business Facebook Tech

Google and Facebook Under Huge Pressure Over User Privacy

Facebook

How to delete facebook account permanently?

Published

34 seconds ago

on

How to delete facebook account permanently

How to delete Facebook account?

The term “responsibility” refers to the act of determining whether or not a person is responsible for his or her own actions. Learn how to delete or deactivate individual profiles.

What happens if I permanently delete my Facebook account?

  • You won’t be able to reactivate your account
  • Your profile, photos, posts, videos, and everything else you’ve added will be permanently deleted. You won’t be able to retrieve anything you’ve added.
  • You’ll no longer be able to use Facebook Messenger.
  • You won’t be able to use Facebook Login for other apps that you may have signed up for with your Facebook account, such as Spotify or Pinterest. You may need to contact the apps and websites to recover those accounts.
  • Some information, such as messages you sent to friends, may still be visible to them after you’ve deleted your account. Copies of messages that you’ve sent are stored in your friends’ inboxes.
  • If you use your Facebook account to log in to Oculus, deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Oculus information. This includes your app purchases and your achievements. You will no longer be able to return any apps and will lose any existing store credits.

How do I take a break from Facebook without deleting my content?

You can take a break from Facebook and temporarily deactivate your account. When you temporarily deactivate your account:
  • People won’t be able to see or go to your Facebook profile.
  • Your photos, posts and videos won’t be deleted.
  • You can still use Facebook Messenger. Your profile picture will still be visible in your conversations and people will still be able to search for you by name to send you a message. You will continue to appear to friends on Facebook in places where they can message you.
  • You can still use Facebook Login for your other apps, such as Spotify, Pinterest or Games.
  • You will not be able to use your Facebook account to access Oculus products or your Oculus information.
  • You can choose to come back whenever you want.
To permanently delete your account:
  • Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.
  • Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings.
  • Click Your Facebook information.
  • Click Deactivation and deletion.
  • Choose Delete account, then click Continue to account deletion.
  • Click Delete Account, enter your password and then click Continue.

Can I cancel my account deletion?

If it’s been less than 30 days since you initiated the deletion, you can cancel your account deletion. After 30 days, your account and all of your information will be permanently deleted, and you won’t be able to retrieve your information.
It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all the things you’ve posted. While we’re deleting this information, it’s not accessible to other people using Facebook.
Copies of your information may remain after the 90 days in backup storage that we use to recover in the event of a disaster, software error, or other data loss event. We may also keep your information for things such as legal issues, term violations, or harm prevention efforts. Learn more about our Privacy Policy.
To cancel your account deletion:
You can delete or deactivate your additional Facebook profiles individually. If you delete or deactivate your account, you also delete or deactivate all profiles under your account.
Delete an additional profile
Deleting an additional Facebook profile will permanently delete all data for that profile after 30 days. Before deleting an additional Facebook profile, you can choose to download a copy of your profile data.

Learn about what happens when you learn how to delete facebook account. 

Deactivate an additional profile
If you deactivate an additional Facebook profile:
  • No one else can see this profile.
  • Your deactivated profile’s friends may still see your profile name in their friend list and messages you sent from that profile.
  • You can reactivate it at any time in account settings from your main profile.
Learn about what happens when you deactivate your account.
How to deactivate or delete an additional profile
  • Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.
  • Click See profiles, then select the profile you want to deactivate or delete.
  • Click your profile photo in the top right.
  • Click Settings & privacy, then click Settings.
  • On the left, click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.
  • Click Deactivation and deletion.
  • Select Deactivate profile or Delete profile, then click Continue.
  • Follow the instructions on the screen to deactivate or delete your additional profile.
How to reactivate an additional profile
  • Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.
  • Click Settings & privacy, then click Settings.
  • On the left, click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.
  • Click Reactivation, then select the profile you want to reactivate.

How to delete facebook account?

Related CTN News:

Powerball Winning Numbers For December 19, 2022: Jackpot $158 Million

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #549 For December 20, 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today December 20, 2022: 100% Working
Related Topics:
Continue Reading