How to delete facebook account permanently?

If you use your Facebook account to log in to Oculus, deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Oculus information. This includes your app purchases and your achievements. You will no longer be able to return any apps and will lose any existing store credits.

Some information, such as messages you sent to friends, may still be visible to them after you’ve deleted your account. Copies of messages that you’ve sent are stored in your friends’ inboxes.

You won’t be able to use Facebook Login for other apps that you may have signed up for with your Facebook account, such as Spotify or Pinterest. You may need to contact the apps and websites to recover those accounts.

You’ll no longer be able to use Facebook Messenger.

Your profile, photos, posts, videos, and everything else you’ve added will be permanently deleted. You won’t be able to retrieve anything you’ve added.

You won’t be able to reactivate your account

You can choose to come back whenever you want.

You will not be able to use your Facebook account to access Oculus products or your Oculus information.

You can still use Facebook Login for your other apps, such as Spotify, Pinterest or Games.

You can still use Facebook Messenger. Your profile picture will still be visible in your conversations and people will still be able to search for you by name to send you a message. You will continue to appear to friends on Facebook in places where they can message you.

Your photos, posts and videos won’t be deleted.

People won’t be able to see or go to your Facebook profile.

To permanently delete your account:

Click Delete Account, enter your password and then click Continue.

Choose Delete account, then click Continue to account deletion.

Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings.

Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook.

Can I cancel my account deletion?

If it’s been less than 30 days since you initiated the deletion, you can cancel your account deletion. After 30 days, your account and all of your information will be permanently deleted, and you won’t be able to retrieve your information.

It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all the things you’ve posted. While we’re deleting this information, it’s not accessible to other people using Facebook.

To cancel your account deletion:

Delete an additional profile

Deleting an additional Facebook profile will permanently delete all data for that profile after 30 days. Before deleting an additional Facebook profile, you can choose to download a copy of your profile data.

Learn about what happens when you learn how to delete facebook account.

Deactivate an additional profile

If you deactivate an additional Facebook profile:

No one else can see this profile.

Your deactivated profile’s friends may still see your profile name in their friend list and messages you sent from that profile.

You can reactivate it at any time in account settings from your main profile.

You can reactivate it at any time in account settings from your main profile.

How to deactivate or delete an additional profile

Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.

Click See profiles, then select the profile you want to deactivate or delete.

Click your profile photo in the top right.

Click Settings & privacy, then click Settings.

On the left, click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.

Click Deactivation and deletion.

Select Deactivate profile or Delete profile, then click Continue.

Follow the instructions on the screen to deactivate or delete your additional profile.

How to reactivate an additional profile

Click your profile photo in the top right of Facebook.

Click Settings & privacy, then click Settings.

On the left, click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.

Click Reactivation, then select the profile you want to reactivate.

How to delete facebook account?

