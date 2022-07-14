Twitter is Down, so Elon Musk can’t tweet About Twitter (Update: It’s back)

There is an issue with Twitter, and it gives off an impression of being influencing individuals everywhere.

The Twitter blackout has been settled as of July 14, 2022, 3:08 p.m. EDT Twitter is presently working regularly. At this point, Twitter has not reported anything about the blackout in an authority way.

At CTN, we haven’t had the option to stack the social media site for some time, and as per Downdetector, a great deal of different clients are likewise encountering issues getting to the site.

(Proofreader’s Note: Downdetector is claimed by Ziff Davis, the parent organization of Mashable, and is the organization that possesses the site).

Notwithstanding having the option to stack the Twitter landing page, I couldn’t stack any tweets or tweet anything whatsoever, despite the fact that the Twitter landing page was stacking.

Taking everything into account, including Gmail, Facebook, and Snapchat, they appear to be working ordinarily also.

Because of the blackout, there has been a blazing volatile between rich person Elon Musk and Twitter about Musk‘s offered to procure the organization, which he is presently attempting to get back, however Twitter isn’t permitting it. For a couple of seconds in any event, we will be saved from the show that has tormented Twitter throughout the course of recent days.

When we dive deeper into the explanations for the blackout, we will make a point to refresh this article.