5 Benefits of Facebook Advertising for Your Business

Facebook advertising can be one of the most cost-effective and results-oriented ways to market your business. When you choose Facebook advertising, you’re targeting users based on their interests and behaviors rather than on demographics alone, which means that your ads are more likely to resonate with the people who need them the most.

As you may have heard, Facebook is a hotbed of activity. Their algorithm helps businesses grow and gives them the attention they deserve. It stands to reason that there will be a lot of people looking to advertise with your business.

But, how do you stand out? When it comes to placing sponsored posts, you have multiple ways of getting discovered on Facebook. One method that’s definitely worth mentioning is using Facebook advertising with First Page.

We’re a creative lab with a team of specialists versed in various aspects of digital marketing, and you can bank on us to grow your traffic and in turn, your revenue.

As a leading digital marketing agency in New Zealand, we’re obsessed with delivering real value. We’ll always go one step further than the next digital marketing agency in Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Here are five benefits of Facebook advertising for your business.

1) Reach

You’ve probably heard about or used Facebook’s advertising tool at some point, whether you realize it or not. The social network is a free and easy way to spread awareness about your business to people who may not know about it yet.

This helps you increase sales, get feedback on your products, and reach more potential customers. With access to almost every user in North America (and plenty more around the world), as well as tons of demographic data that can help you hone in on exactly who might be interested in what you have to offer, there’s no better place to advertise than Facebook!

2) Targeting

One of most powerful benefits to using Facebook is its targeting capabilities. Not only can you target users by age, location, gender and interests, but you can also create custom audiences based on your website’s visitors or people who have installed your mobile app.

This enables you to create a hyper-relevant ad that’s highly effective. Just make sure you aren’t wasting money trying to sell something a particular user doesn’t want or need.

3) Cost

No matter your budget, you can use Facebook advertising to grow your business. While it isn’t cheap, it is cheaper than print or broadcast media, and you can make it more affordable by targeting specific audiences.

For example, if you run a bakery in San Francisco that serves gluten-free muffins and organic teas, you could target ads only to residents who live in San Francisco with an income over $150K who are interested in gluten-free food and organic tea.

4) Image Alignments

Not aligning your text and graphics on your page makes it harder to read. Make sure your images are aligned with each other and that there’s enough space between lines of text so people can easily read them. This will also help with how users perceive your site, as you want to make sure they know you take care in how you present yourself online.

5) Engagement

Create a robust community on your page. Make it clear in your posts that you want followers to engage with you and with each other. Encourage them to comment on your posts and ask questions, or start a conversation with their own status updates.

This can not only help develop brand loyalty, but also increase word-of-mouth advertising for your business. If people are talking about your business online, new customers might hear about it, too.