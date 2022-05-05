Powerball Winning Numbers May 5, 2022 – A Couple Won $473.1M Jackpot

After the Powerball jackpot was drawn on April 27, a married couple in Gilbert, Arizona, claimed the winning ticket.

Despite requesting permanent anonymity, the couple chose to receive $283.3 million in cash.

Located near Warner and Gilbert Roads is the QuikTrip gas station where the winning ticket was sold. A $50,000 bonus is being paid to QT for selling the winning ticket to the Arizona Lottery.

In a statement made by Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar, he explained, “We are thrilled to see so many winners across the state over the past few weeks as the Powerball rolled over again.” He added, “It makes us even happier to see how this historic win will lead to other opportunities for the state.”

In accordance with Powerball, the chances of winning a prize are one in 24.9. For the jackpot to be won, the odds are one in 292.2 million to one.

There has never been a jackpot won in this state that has been as big as the one that was won.