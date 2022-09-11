Connect with us

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 10, 2022: Jackpot $186 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For September 10, 2022: Jackpot $186 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for September 10, 2022 drawing has reached $186 Million, with a cash option of $102.6 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For September 6, 2022: Jackpot $191 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 10, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

38 – 42 – 56 – 68 -69 and Powerball 4

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s September 10, 2022 drawing has a $186 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $102.6 Million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $231 million with a cash option of $125.8 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On September 7, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

3 – 16 – 30 – 33 – 36 and Powerball 20

Powerplay was 3x

As of September 7 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $170 Million USD as well.

