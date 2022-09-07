Mega Millions
Mega Millions Winning Numbers For September 6, 2022: Jackpot $191 Million
The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday’s Drawing Has Reached $191 Million, With a Cash Option of $103.7 MILLION, according to the Mega Millions website.
One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
The Mega Millions Winning Numbers game is played every Tuesday and Friday.
Did Anyone Win Mega Millions last night
The Mega Millions Winning Numbers Were Last night Are:
39 – 40 – 52 – 60 – 67 and Megaball 20
Megaplier 2 X
Top Mega Millions of jackpots
-
$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
-
$1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
-
$656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
-
$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
-
$543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
