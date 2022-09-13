Connect with us



Powerball Winning Numbers For September 12, 2022: Jackpot $193 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 12, 2022 Jackpot $193 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for September 12, 2022 drawing has reached $193 Million, with a cash option of $105.3 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For September 6, 2022: Jackpot $191 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 12, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s September 12, 2022 drawing has a $193 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $105.3 Million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $231 million with a cash option of $125.8 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On September 10, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

38 – 42 – 56 – 68 -69 and Powerball 4

Powerplay was 2x

As of September 10, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $186 Million USD as well.

