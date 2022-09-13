Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For September 12, 2022: Jackpot $193 Million
Today, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery.
The Powerball jackpot for September 12, 2022 drawing has reached $193 Million, with a cash option of $105.3 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
The Powerball Result & Winning numbers have been released.
Powerball Winning Numbers For September 12, 2022
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s September 12, 2022 drawing has a $193 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $105.3 Million.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $231 million with a cash option of $125.8 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On September 10, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:
38 – 42 – 56 – 68 -69 and Powerball 4
Powerplay was 2x
As of September 10, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $186 Million USD as well.