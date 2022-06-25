26.6 C
Mega Millions

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 24, 2022: Jackpot $312 Million

By Arsi Mughal

By Arsi Mughal
Mega Millions Winning Numbers For June 24, 2022: Jackpot $312 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Mega Millions lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Mega Millions winning numbers.

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing Has Reached $312 Million, With a Cash Option of $173.6 Million, according to the Mega Millions website

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Must Read: Powerball Next Drawing On Wed, Jun 22, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $312 Million

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 24, 2022

Are You having a Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 24, 2022:

1 – 7 – 11 – 25 – 56 and Megaball 14 

Megaplier was 2x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing Has a $312 Million Prize, With a Cash Option of $173.6 Million

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

