Powerball Next Drawing On Wed, Jun 15, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $258 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s Jun 15, 2022 drawing has reached $258 Million, with a cash option of $147.4 Million.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 13, 2022 drawing has reached $243 Million, with a cash option of $138.9 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 13, 2022

2 – 27 – 42 – 44 – 51 and Powerball 25

Powerplay was 2x

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $273 Million with a cash option of $151.7 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

