Fortnite Data Miner Leaks New Feature That Might Arrive With Creative 2.0 Update

(CTN News) – Some new information regarding the Fortnite Creative 2.0 update has surfaced that will surely surprise gamers. CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed recently that the update will arrive in 2022. HYPEX, a popular Fortnite data miner, revealed some details regarding the impending update.

The leaker claims Creative 2.0 will have a feature called Verse NPC, which is a scripted algorithm for non-player characters.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 might come with Verse NPC

It will be possible to place Verse NPCs anywhere on the map, and the non-playing character will be able to move and emote just like a real player.

Additionally, the tweet mentioned that the movement of Verse NPCs will help players determine whether a location on the map is reachable or not. The leaker says that if players get used to it, the Verse NPC can be used for live events

Fortnite recently released Season 3 Chapter 3: Vibin. “Bounce around Reality Falls, ride atop creatures, brave the Screwballer coaster, and revel with new arsenal!” The update has a lot of new content, including new points of interest on the map. Additionally, users can use the Ballers to grapple onto surfaces.

Users can now jump on wolves or boars and ride them through wildlife-filled landscapes in the update. Other weapons in the game include the Two-Shot Shotgun, the Designated Marksman Rifle, and the Hammer Assault Rifle. Epic Games has also released eight new characters, including Darth Vader, Evie, Snap, Adira, Stormfarer, Maik, Sabina and Indiana Jones.

“In support of The Block 2.0, we’re releasing a variety of galleries and the Level Instance Device. This device can be placed on an island as a volume, and props, buildings, or other objects can be placed inside it. This allows creators to easily copy and replicate designs.”

