Powerball Winning Numbers For February 4, 2023: Jackpot $700 Million

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For February 3, 2023: Jackpot $20 Million

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

2 – 8 – 15 – 19 – 58 and Powerball 10 Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, February 4, Jackpot has a $700 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $375.7 Million, according to the Powerball website.

The jackpot will be the sixth-biggest Powerball jackpot and the 13th-biggest in U.S. history.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is $31 million with a cash option of $16.6 Million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $20 million jackpot on Tuesday.