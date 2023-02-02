Powerball Winning Numbers For February 1, 2023: Jackpot $653 Million

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

31 – 43 – 58 – 59 – 66 and Powerball 9 Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, February 1, Jackpot has a $653 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $350.5 Million, according to the Powerball website.

The jackpot will be the eighth-biggest Powerball jackpot and the 13th-biggest in U.S. history.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot has reset to $20 million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $31 million jackpot on Tuesday.