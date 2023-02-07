Powerball Jackpot Reaches $747M As Monday’s Drawing Approaches

(CTN NEWS) – Players willing to risk $2 against the long odds of winning the big prize will have a chance to win a $747 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

Ther e has not been a jackpot winner since November 19, 2022, allowing the prize to grow each week. As of now, it is the ninth-largest in American history.

Despite its abysmal odds, the game is designed to build big prizes that attract more players.

The strategy certainly worked recently, as someone won a $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize in January and a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last November. Both prizes have not been claimed.

A $747 million jackpot is available to winners who choose an annuity over 29 years. Compared to earlier jackpots, when interest rates were lower, those annuity payments increased.

Usually, winners prefer cash, which would be $403.1 million for Monday night’s drawing.

There are 45 states where lottery is played, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On February 1, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

31 – 43 – 58 – 59 – 66 and Powerball 9 Powerplay was 2x The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Wednesday; The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, February 1, Jackpot has a $653 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $350.5 Million, according to the Powerball website. The Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the lottery began in 1992:

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How to Buy Powerball Tickets Online? Step-by-step Guide