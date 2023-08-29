Powerball Winning Numbers For August 28, 2023: Jackpot $363 Million

The Powerball jackpot for the August 28, 2023, drawing has a $363 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $174.7 Million, after The jackpot won on Wednesday, July 19, when a lottery player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot – the third largest Powerball ever, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT