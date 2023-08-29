Connect with us

Powerball

New Jersey lottery player wins $50K as Powerball jackpot Reaches $363 Million for Monday
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 26, 2023: Jackpot $345 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 23, 2023: Jackpot $313 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 21, 2023: Jackpot $291 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 19, 2023: Jackpot $264 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 16, 2023: Jackpot $256 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 14, 2023: Jackpot $236 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 12, 2023: Jackpot $194 Million

Powerball

New Jersey lottery Players Win $1M in Saturday's Powerball Drawing

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 29, 2023: Jackpot $60 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 26, 2023: Jackpot $41 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 24, 2023: Jackpot $28 million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 22, 2023: Jackpot $20 million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 19, 2023: Jackpot $1 billion

Powerball

Powerball's Jackpot Reaches $1 Billion — the Third-Highest Ever Jackpot

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 17, 2023: Jackpot $900 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 15, 2023: Jackpot $875 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 12, 2023: Jackpot $750 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For July 10, 2023: Jackpot $675 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $650 Million: No Winners In Saturday's Drawing

Powerball

New Jersey lottery player wins $50K as Powerball jackpot Reaches $363 Million for Monday

Published

2 hours ago

on

New Jersey lottery player wins $50K as Powerball jackpot Reaches $363 Million for Monday

According to the New Jersey Lottery, a player in Passaic County won $50,000 in Saturday night’s Powerball.

A ticket sold at AL Supermart on Mountainview Boulevard in Wayne matched four white balls with the Powerball.

The winning numbers in the Saturday, Aug. 26 Powerball drawing were: 20, 22, 26, 28, 63 and the Powerball: 5. The Power Play was 3X.

Besides the $50K, 38,342 lottery players won an estimated $227,142 in prizes on Saturday ranging from $4 to $300, according to the NJ Lottery.

Every winner is subject to a mandatory 24% federal withholding tax on their winnings, classified as income. Additionally, they will likely owe an extra 13% in federal taxes when filing their tax returns, as the substantial winnings will place them in the top tax bracket of 37%.

Furthermore, state income taxes come into play, ranging from 2.9% to 10.9%, depending on the winner’s residence.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

There are three Powerball drawings a week – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Monday drawings were added in 2021.

There are two drums in Powerball. There are 69 white balls in one drum and 26 red balls in the other drum. The Powerball is the only red ball that will be drawn.

Each ticket has five numbers, which will be drawn from the first drum with white balls, and one Powerball number. There will be a drawing for the winning Powerball number from the second drum with the red balls.

Alternatively, you can use Quick Pick, which draws your Powerball numbers at random for you.

How Many Balls Do You Need to Win a Powerball Prize?

The red Powerball is the only number you need to pick correctly to winning the Powerball prize.

A $2 purchase of the Powerball alone will award you a $4 prize, meaning that you have one in 26 chances of doubling your investment (there are 26 red balls to choose from).

You must match all five white balls in any order, as well as the red Powerball, to win the Powerball Jackpot.

Here are all the Powerball payouts:

Basic Powerball Payouts:

  • 5 Correct White Balls and the Powerball winning numbers: Jackpot (starts at $40 million, has no upper limit)
  • 5 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $1,000,000
  • 4 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $50,000
  • 4 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $100
  • 3 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $100
  • 3 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $7
  • 2 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $7
  • 1 Correct White Ball and the Powerball: $4
  • No White Balls, Just the Powerball: $4

Payouts for Powerball With PowerPlay:

  • 5 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: Jackpot
  • 5 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $2,000,000
  • 4 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $100,000–$500,000*
  • 4 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $200–$1,000*
  • 3 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $200–$1,000*
  • 3 Correct White Balls, but no Powerball: $14–$70*
  • 2 Correct White Balls and the Powerball: $14–$70*
  • 1 Correct White Ball and the Powerball: $8–$40*
  • No White Balls, Just the Powerball: $8–$40*

*The exact payout will depend on whether a 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X multiplier was drawn at random. The 10X multiplier is available only when the jackpot is worth less than $150 million.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs