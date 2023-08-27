Powerball Winning Numbers For August 26, 2023: Jackpot $345 Million

Connect with us

Published

4 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for the August 23, 2023, drawing has a $313 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $150.2 Million, after The jackpot won on Wednesday, July 19, when a lottery player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot – the third largest Powerball ever, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For August 22, 2023: Jackpot $33 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 23, 2023

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:

25, 30, 32, 33, 55 and Powerball 20

Power Play was 2x.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, August 23, Jackpot has a $313 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $150.2 Million, according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $36 Million for Tuesday’s drawing with a cash option of $17.5 million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On August 21, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

3 – 4 – 12 – 22 – 28 and Powerball 16

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Monday; The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, August 21, Jackpot was a $291 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $139.6 Million, according to the Powerball website……

The jackpot won on Wednesday, July 19, when a lottery player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot – the third largest Powerball ever.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

SEE ALSO: Powerball Winning Numbers For July 21, 2023: Jackpot $291 Million
