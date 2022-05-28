Powerball Next Drawing On Sat, May 28, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $150 Million

Table of Contents
- 1 Powerball Winning Numbers For May 25, 2022
(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $150 Million, with a cash option of $88.0 Million.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.
We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!
Powerball Winning Numbers For May 25, 2022
Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, May 25, 2022:
19 – 28 – 39 – 42 – 57 and Powerball 17
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has a $135 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $79.2 Million.
Powerball Previous Winning Numbers
The Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday’s Drawing are:
1 – 33 – 37 – 39 – 42 and Powerball 26
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing Was a $125 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $73.4 Million.
Each week, there are now three chances to win the Powerball – Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas