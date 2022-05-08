28.2 C
Bangkok
type here...
Powerball

Powerball Winner in New Plymouth Wins $5.3 million

By Salman Ahmad
0
0
A Powerball ticket bought in New Plymouth has won its owner $5.3 million in tonight's Lotto draw.
A Powerball ticket bought in New Plymouth has won its owner $5.3 million in tonight's Lotto draw.

Must read

It was announced today that today’s winning Lotto tickets were worth $5.3 million. The ticket won Powerball as well as a third share in Division One.

There was a player from New Plymouth who bought that ticket at Countdown Vogeltown.

As a reminder, there are two other tickets worth $333,333 – the division one prize of three tickets.

In regards to the tickets purchased in Blenheim and Auckland, Redwood Lotto sold them and Countdown Metro sold them.

With the purchase of a ticket from Countdown North West in Auckland, another lucky player won a nice sum of money with Strike Four.

The winning numbers for tonight’s drawing are 5, 14, 16, 24, 31 and 39.

The bonus ball number is 30, and the Powerball number is 8.

Previous articleMilwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics Injury Reports are Finalized
Next articlePick 3 Winning Numbers May 8, 2022 – Florida Lottery

More News

Load more
learn spanish online

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks