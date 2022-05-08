Powerball Winner in New Plymouth Wins $5.3 million

It was announced today that today’s winning Lotto tickets were worth $5.3 million. The ticket won Powerball as well as a third share in Division One.

There was a player from New Plymouth who bought that ticket at Countdown Vogeltown.

As a reminder, there are two other tickets worth $333,333 – the division one prize of three tickets.

In regards to the tickets purchased in Blenheim and Auckland, Redwood Lotto sold them and Countdown Metro sold them.

With the purchase of a ticket from Countdown North West in Auckland, another lucky player won a nice sum of money with Strike Four.

The winning numbers for tonight’s drawing are 5, 14, 16, 24, 31 and 39.

The bonus ball number is 30, and the Powerball number is 8.