Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 28, 2022: Jackpot $150 Million

By Arsi Mughal
Powerball Winning Numbers For May 28, 2022: Jackpot $150 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $150 Million, with a cash option of $88.0 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Must Read: EuroMillions Winning Numbers For May 27, 2022: Huge £14 Million Jackpot

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 28, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, May 28, 2022:

2 – 39 – 50 – 61 – 66 and Powerball 15

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has a $150 Million, with a cash option of $88.0 Million.

According to the Mega Millions website, the jackpot for Mega Millions is $170 million with a cash option of $100.8 million. 

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

