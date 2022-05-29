Powerball Winning Numbers For May 28, 2022: Jackpot $150 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $150 Million, with a cash option of $88.0 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball Winning Numbers For May 28, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, May 28, 2022:

2 – 39 – 50 – 61 – 66 and Powerball 15

Powerplay was 2x

