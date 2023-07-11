Pita Limjaroenrat’s Supporters Rally in Bangkok Ahead of PM Vote

(CTN News) – In Bangkok on Sunday, hundreds of supporters of Thailand’s prominent prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, convened to rally in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary vote scheduled for next week.

Pita, the leader of the progressive Move Forward Party, had achieved a remarkable victory in the May election, signaling the Thai people’s rejection of nearly nine years of military-backed government.

However, Pita’s path to the premiership remains uncertain as he now needs to secure support from an unelected Senate. The vote, slated for July 13, will determine whether he replaces the incumbent Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Despite his eight-party alliance holding 312 seats in parliament, Pita requires at least 376 votes in a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature, which includes the 250-member upper house appointed during military rule.

Expressing his optimism, Pita stated that discussions with senators were underway and urged them not to vote against the people’s will. During the Sunday rally, surrounded by supporters donning orange attire, he emphasized the importance of voting for democracy, the majority, and restoring normalcy to Thai politics so that the nation can forge ahead.

One of Pita’s supporters, 28-year-old Jaturong Soisri, highlighted the significance of the voting day, stating that it would shape the future of Thailand and called for unity among the supporters.

In conclusion, Pita Limjaroenrat’s supporters congregated in Bangkok before the crucial prime ministerial vote. As the nation eagerly awaits the decision of the bicameral legislature, the outcome will determine Thailand’s political landscape and the aspirations of its people.

