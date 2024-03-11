Liz and Dick Uihlein have pledged financial support to Donald Trump’s campaign

(CTN News) – According to the Financial Times, Liz and Dick Uihlein, conservative billionaires, would contribute to Donald Trump’s campaign to help him catch up to President Joe Biden’s fundraising lead.

The Uihleins, who launched the Uline shipping and packaging company in their basement in 1980, donated to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Republican primary campaign before dropping out in January.

The couple’s decision came after the former president won 14 out of 15 states in the Super Tuesday primaries and his last Republican competitor, Nikki Haley, abandoned the race, according to the Financial Times. Her resignation ensured that Donald Trump would be the party’s nominee, facing against Democrat Joe Biden again.

Trump has trailed Biden in fundraising ahead of the November 5 general election. His campaign told the Federal Election Commission that his cash holdings fell to a little over $30 million at the end of January, down from roughly $33 million a month earlier.

Biden, facing a less competitive primary process for his Democratic Party, told the FEC that his campaign had approximately $56 million in cash at the end of January, up from $46 million in December.

Donald Trump’s legal bills have risen to hundreds of millions of dollars as he faces 91 felony accusations in four cases. On Friday, he paid a $91.6 million bond to satisfy the defamation ruling in favour of author E. Jean Carroll.

The Uihleins donated $1.5 million to DeSantis, and Liz Uihlein told the FT that she would donate the same amount to Trump.

According to campaign officials, Donald Trump is expected to capture the Republican nomination sooner than 2020.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to formally accept the Republican nomination next Monday, five days earlier than in 2020.

The former president must secure at least 1,215 delegates from state primaries and caucuses to earn the nomination. Trump, who currently has 1,075 delegates, hopes to capture 161 more in the next contests in Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi, and Washington.

Karoline Leavitt, Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary, is sure that Donald Trump will gain the needed number of delegates earlier this time than in 2020. “The primary is over, and President Trump will clinch the nomination sooner than he did in 2020,” she said.

“The American people spoke, and the results are nothing short of historic. Now we must defeat Crooked Joe Biden and deliver a resounding victory to the greatest president in our country’s history, President Donald J. Trump.”

Except for Vermont, where presidential contender Nikki Haley won, Donald Trump’s majority victories on Super Tuesday have solidified his position. Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the campaign this week without supporting him.

Nikki Haley won the District of Columbia primary.

Donald Trump’s delegate count continues to rise, and he is increasingly likely to be the Republican Party’s nominee. His official confirmation is likely during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.