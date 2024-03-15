(CTN News) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has categorically denied holding an early general election to coincide with municipal elections due for May 2, despite widespread speculation from the opposition Labour benches.

The British Indian leader had hinted earlier this year that he was considering holding elections in the second part of the year, but in recent weeks, speculation has grown that he may call a snap election in early May.

However, in an interview with ITV News West Country on Thursday, he sought to end the conjecture, having previously liked to keep people wondering.

According to the 43-year-old prime leader, elections for police and crime commissioners, local councils, and mayors around the country will be held in a few weeks.

Political Landscape Challenges Rishi Sunak Ahead of Potential Election

When asked if there would be a general election simultaneously, Rishi Sunak replied: “There will not be a general election on that day, but when there is a general election, what matters is the choice.”

I can see that the Labour Party is attempting to stir up the idea that I am ready to call a general election. He noted that it is deliberate, as they want to avoid questions about how they would fund their spending plans.

Ellie Reeves, Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator, replied on Friday, saying voters properly want a general election after 14 years of Conservative-led rule and accusing the ruling Conservatives of running terrified.

Reeves told Sky News that he should get on the phone and schedule it for May 2. What is he terrified of?

Rishi Sunak faces a challenging political landscape. His party trails in most opinion polls and shows clear symptoms of anti-incumbency, while the Labour Party maintains a solid lead.

A lot was riding on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget announcement earlier this month, which included modest tax cuts. However, reactions from all sides of the political spectrum indicate that the statements are unlikely to positively impact the Conservative Party’s electoral fortunes.

The Fixed-term Parliaments Act was repealed in 2022, restoring British prime ministers’ freedom to determine election dates. However, by law, a general election must be held every five years, therefore Rishi Sunak’s deadline to vote is January 2025.

While local council and mayoral elections in England, which occur every four years, have long been slated for May 2, the timing of a national election remains uncertain.