Connect with us

Politics

UK PM Rishi Sunak Rules Out Early General Election Amid Speculation
Advertisement

Politics

Election Commission Petitions Constitutional Court to Disband Move Forward Party

Politics

Biden Secures Democratic Nomination for Presidential Rematch Against Trump

Politics

Liz and Dick Uihlein have pledged financial support to Donald Trump's campaign

News News Asia Politics

China Calls for Gaza Ceasefire, Pushes Peace Talks on Ukraine

Politics

UK Government Allocates £72 Million Security Boost For Jewish Community

Politics World News

Neoconservative GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to Step Down

Politics

Donald Trump Appeals $454M Civil Fraud Ruling Amid 2024 Election Prep

Politics

Conservative MP Lee Anderson Suspended Over Controversial Comments on Sadiq Khan

Politics

How to vote in the New Jersey Primary Election 2024: FAQs

Politics

Trump Faces $536.8 Million in Legal Penalties, how will he pay?

Politics

What happens if Biden, Trump drop 2024 Presidential bids?

News Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin Says He Prefers Biden Over Trump

Politics

Thailand's Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Freed

Politics

NATO Secretary-General Admits Trump Criticism Was Justified

Politics

New Calls for Mitch McConnell to Resign After He Helps Dems Pass $95B Foreign Aid Bill

News Politics

Controversy Surrounds Tucker Carlson's Insightful Putin Interview

Politics

Presidential Wannabe Nikki Haley Loses in Nevada Even With Trump Off The Ballot

Politics

Tucker Carlson's Interview With Vladimir Putin Spurs Anger

News News Asia Politics

As Imran Khan Fights from Jail Pakistan's Military Pull the Political Strings

Politics

UK PM Rishi Sunak Rules Out Early General Election Amid Speculation

Published

1 hour ago

on

UK PM Rishi Sunak Rules Out Early General Election Amid Speculation

(CTN News) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has categorically denied holding an early general election to coincide with municipal elections due for May 2, despite widespread speculation from the opposition Labour benches.

The British Indian leader had hinted earlier this year that he was considering holding elections in the second part of the year, but in recent weeks, speculation has grown that he may call a snap election in early May.

However, in an interview with ITV News West Country on Thursday, he sought to end the conjecture, having previously liked to keep people wondering.
According to the 43-year-old prime leader, elections for police and crime commissioners, local councils, and mayors around the country will be held in a few weeks.

Political Landscape Challenges Rishi Sunak Ahead of Potential Election

Rishi Sunak 1

When asked if there would be a general election simultaneously, Rishi Sunak replied: “There will not be a general election on that day, but when there is a general election, what matters is the choice.”

I can see that the Labour Party is attempting to stir up the idea that I am ready to call a general election. He noted that it is deliberate, as they want to avoid questions about how they would fund their spending plans.

Ellie Reeves, Labour’s deputy national campaign coordinator, replied on Friday, saying voters properly want a general election after 14 years of Conservative-led rule and accusing the ruling Conservatives of running terrified.

Reeves told Sky News that he should get on the phone and schedule it for May 2. What is he terrified of?

Rishi Sunak faces a challenging political landscape. His party trails in most opinion polls and shows clear symptoms of anti-incumbency, while the Labour Party maintains a solid lead.

A lot was riding on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget announcement earlier this month, which included modest tax cuts. However, reactions from all sides of the political spectrum indicate that the statements are unlikely to positively impact the Conservative Party’s electoral fortunes.

The Fixed-term Parliaments Act was repealed in 2022, restoring British prime ministers’ freedom to determine election dates. However, by law, a general election must be held every five years, therefore Rishi Sunak’s deadline to vote is January 2025.

While local council and mayoral elections in England, which occur every four years, have long been slated for May 2, the timing of a national election remains uncertain.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies