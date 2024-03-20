Trump and Biden Secure Illinois Primary Wins Ahead of November Rematch

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Donald Trump and Joe Biden each won their party’s primaries in Illinois on March 19, earning more delegates ahead of their November rematch.

81-year-old Biden, a Democrat, and 77-year-old Trump, a Republican, each easily won their primaries in Kansas and Florida; and Trump also won the Ohio GOP primary.

According to AP, Ohio Democrats canceled their primary election for Biden, and instead awarded him with the 224 delegates they would have otherwise given him. Projections show that Biden will have a strong showing in Arizona’s primary as well.

Liz and Dick Uihlein have pledged financial support to Trumps campaign 1

Primary Turnout Reflects National Political Mood

Biden and Trump’s campaigns are intensifying their efforts to rally their bases by engaging in aggressive rhetoric against each other and highlighting the dangers posed by their opponents in light of widespread ambivalence regarding the upcoming presidential election.

The Associated Press spoke with voters like Pat Shackleford, an 84-year-old caregiver from Mesa, Arizona, who supported Trump despite perceived media bias.

Sisters Jamie and Cassandra Neal, who live in Phoenix, expressed support for Biden following his State of the Union speech, which they felt demonstrated his readiness for the upcoming election.

The Trump-backed candidate wins the Ohio Senate primary

There was a Republican Senate primary in Ohio in which the Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno defeated his rivals, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Cleveland Guardians owner Matt Dolan.

Despite the controversy surrounding Moreno’s past, including the allegations regarding an adult website profile created under his name in recent years, his victory underscores Trump’s continued influence within the Republican Party as a whole.

Focus Shifts to General Election

During the general election campaign, both Trump and Biden have turned their attention toward battleground states, highlighting their respective records and framing the other as a threat to the nation by framing the other as unfit to serve.

Themes of age and mental acuity have played a prominent role in their campaigns, with Trump portraying Biden as unfit for office, while Biden accuses Trump of undermining democracy.

7eh69k7o biden address 625x300 0 1 1

Immigration is a topic that resonates strongly with voters from both parties, despite differing perspectives on it. There are some people who, like Linda Bennet, are concerned about border security and government motives, whereas there are others, like Brenda Woodfolk of Columbus, Ohio, who are concerned about how divisive rhetoric and policies will affect immigrant communities.

Additionally to the electoral campaign, Donald Trump continues to face legal battles, including criminal charges and civil lawsuits, with potential fines in excess of $500 million, in addition to the election campaign.
