Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen.Prayut Quits Office After 9 Years of Controversial Leadership

Prayut Chan-o-cha was born on March 21, 1954, in Nakhon Ratchasima Province, Thailand. He had a long military career, rising through the ranks of the Royal Thai Army and serving in various positions. Prior to becoming the Prime Minister, he held the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army from 2010 to 2014.

After the military coup in 2014, Prayut Chan-o-cha assumed power as the head of the NCPO and effectively became the de facto leader of Thailand. He introduced several reforms and policies during his time in office, including a new constitution, economic initiatives, and measures to address corruption and promote national reconciliation.

However, his government faced criticism for its limitations on civil liberties and freedom of expression, as well as alleged human rights abuses. There were also concerns about the military’s influence on the political landscape and the delayed return to civilian rule.

In 2019, Prayut Chan-o-cha was reappointed as the Prime Minister after the general election held under a new constitution. His coalition government faced ongoing challenges and protests from various political groups demanding democratic reforms and greater civil liberties.