Thailand’s Pita Limjaroenrat Faces Investigation for Potential Election Rule Violation

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Election Commission has investigated Pita Limjaroenrat, the front-runner in the May general election, amid allegations of violating election rules that could disqualify him from becoming the country’s next prime minister.

The investigation centers on Mr. Pita’s ownership of shares in iTV, a company that transitioned from being a news broadcaster to focusing on advertising. According to Thai law, parliamentary candidates are prohibited from owning media shares.

Move Forward Party’s Progressive Agenda Challenged

The Election Commission has stated that it requires 60 days to certify the election results. Following certification, the House of Representatives and the military-appointed Senate are expected to jointly vote for the prime minister in August.

However, a month after the election, the fate of Mr. Pita as an elected leader remains uncertain, raising concerns about democratic principles. Activists view the case against Mr. Pita and his Move Forward Party as part of a broader effort to undermine the election results and erode democracy in Thailand.

The May election witnessed a record turnout and was perceived as a strong expression of opposition to military rule. It also demonstrated widespread support for the Move Forward Party, which stands out as one of Southeast Asia’s few major political parties with a progressive platform.

The party seeks to reform long-standing power structures, reduce the military’s budget, end conscription, and challenge a law criminalizing criticism of the Thai monarchy. Additionally, Move Forward has advocated for the abolition of monopolies, threatening the interests of Thailand’s affluent aristocracy.

On June 20, a Senate committee will review the Election Commission’s order to investigate Mr. Pita. If at least 50 members of Parliament or 25 senators sign a petition against his bid for prime minister, the iTV case may be brought before the Constitutional Court.

Even before this investigation, Mr. Pita faced opposition from a Senate unlikely to support his candidacy. With the investigation underway, it is anticipated that more senators may refuse to back him.

If Pita Limjaroenrat fails to secure the prime minister position, Pheu Thai, the second-largest party in his coalition, may propose an alternative candidate.

Many speculate that Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, a former prime minister currently in exile, could be a potential contender.

There is also a possibility of Pheu Thai breaking away from Move Forward to form a new coalition aligned with conservative parties, although Pheu Thai has denied such plans.