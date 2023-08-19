Modern Warfare 3 Unveils Compaign Gameplay Premiere: Date, How To Watch & What To Expect?

(CTN NEWS) – Modern Warfare 3 experienced a highly successful gameplay unveiling on August 17, 2023. The curtains have been drawn back, revealing that the game is poised to showcase its global campaign gameplay premiere during the esteemed Gamescom Opening Night Live.

This impending revelation is primed to not only amplify fan excitement but also to stoke the fires of anticipation.

With the potential to exceed the community’s expectations, the title stands a chance to secure its position among the pantheon of the finest Call of Duty iterations. As the countdown to the grand reveal continues, the collective enthusiasm is set to soar.

Gamescom, the paramount congregation for computer and video games, stands as the ultimate international convocation within the gaming sphere. It holds the mantle of Europe’s most all-encompassing platform, serving as the epicenter for industry networking and discourse.

Within the confines of this comprehensive article, readers will delve into a thorough exploration of the forthcoming Modern Warfare 3 campaign gameplay divulgence.

Insightful details concerning the live timing of the event and its broadcasting platforms will be unveiled, ensuring that readers are suitably equipped to partake in this momentous occasion.

Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Gameplay

Tuesday, see the world gameplay premiere of @CallofDuty Modern Warfare III during @gamescom Opening Night Live. #MW3 Streaming live everywhere Tuesday at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZGHNd pic.twitter.com/W4YGdHESZA — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 18, 2023

MW3 World Gameplay Premiere Date

Geoff Keighley, the well-regarded host of Gamescom, announced on his X handle that gamers can anticipate the global debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gameplay.

This exciting revelation will take place during the highly awaited Gamescom Opening Night Live event. Mark your calendars for August 22, 2023, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CET / 7 pm BST to catch the event live.

In his exact social media post, Keighley stated,

“Get ready for Tuesday as we unveil the world gameplay premiere of @CallofDuty Modern Warfare III during @gamescom Opening Night Live. #MW3″

The opening night of this forthcoming event promises to deliver a diverse array of content spanning the vast landscape of gaming.

The spotlight will be on the campaign gameplay of Modern Warfare 3. Fans of the Call of Duty series are strongly encouraged to tune in right from the event’s commencement, ensuring they don’t miss any crucial details as they unfold.

How to Watch MW3 World Gameplay Premiere

The worldwide debut of Modern Warfare 3’s gameplay will be broadcasted live across all Gamescom channels. These encompass the following platforms:

What to Expect from MW3 World Gameplay Premiere

While our insights into the forthcoming content that developers will unveil are limited, we can make informed projections based on previous Call of Duty (CoD) revelations. It is highly probable that we will be treated to a gameplay segment spanning approximately 7 to 10 minutes.

This display is likely to take the form of an early mission extracted from the game’s campaign.

An illustrative precedent can be found in Gamescom 2021, where the Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay preview captivated audiences with nearly 10 minutes of in-game action, spotlighting Polina, a Soviet soldier stationed in Stalingrad.

Similarly, the gameplay premiere of Modern Warfare 2 made its entrance during the Summer Games Fest 2022, affording us a succinct 7-minute glimpse into the game’s opening campaign mission.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveiled – Trailer And Details

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 24th August

OpenAI Acquires Innovative AI Startup Global Illumination For Creative Advancements