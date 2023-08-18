Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveiled – Trailer and Details

Activision, in collaboration with developers Sledgehammer Games, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch, introduced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 during a Warzone in-game event on Thursday.

This installment marks several groundbreaking milestones for the franchise: it’s the first consecutive direct sequel in Call of Duty’s history,

the multiplayer component will seamlessly integrate a substantial amount of content from the previous year’s release, and the cherished Zombies co-op mode will find its place within the Modern Warfare universe.

Scheduled for launch on November 10, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will become available on platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (accessible via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Enthusiastic fans of the series can anticipate a range of compelling features and experiences from this year’s iteration.

Modern Warfare 3 Campaign

In terms of its storyline, Modern Warfare 3 seamlessly continues the narrative from the point where Modern Warfare 2 concluded.

The game resumes with the Russian ultranationalist, Vladimir Makarov, ensnaring Task Force 141 members (including Price, Soap, Ghost, Gaz, and others) in a fresh wave of conflict.

The character recognized for his controversial “No Russian” mission, Makarov, was subtly hinted at as the central antagonist in Modern Warfare 2’s concluding credits.

Recently, Activision unveiled the visage behind Makarov’s persona, as actor Julian Kostov (known for his role in Shadow and Bone) steps into the character’s shoes.

Activision and the primary developer, Sledgehammer Games, have pledged to introduce a groundbreaking feature that amplifies player decision-making within the Modern Warfare 3 campaign.

Termed “Open Combat missions,” these innovative segments are designed to highlight player agency by offering an array of supplementary routes and options for accomplishing objectives.

This implementation translates into scenarios that seem to encourage a choice between adopting a covert, stealth-based strategy or an assertive, guns-blazing approach in various parts of the campaign.

What do the ‘open combat missions’ entail?

As elucidated by Activision, the novel concept of ‘open combat missions’ in Modern Warfare 3 empowers players to shape their mission outcomes through choices, each carrying its own repercussions.

In contrast to adhering to predetermined routes during these missions, players will enjoy the freedom to opt for their preferred approach, whether it be employing stealthy strategies or opting for more explosive and overt tactics.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: Multiplayer Details

As anticipated, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces an array of fresh elements to its multiplayer engagements.

Within the game, players can engage across 16 maps originating from the iconic Modern Warfare 2 (2009), now enhanced with upgraded visuals and novel environmental intricacies.

These maps host a variety of modes, among them a novel 3v3v3 skirmish mode titled Cutthroat.

Furthermore, Activision has unveiled four new battlegrounds that constitute the Ground War and Invasion game modes in Modern Warfare 3. Following the game’s launch, an additional dozen 6v6 maps will be introduced to augment the gameplay experience.

Additional enhancements introduced for multiplayer gameplay encompass:

The introduction of a novel ‘Tactical Stance’ attribute, enhancing weapon performance. Expanded customization choices for the Create-a-Class feature. The incorporation of After-Market Part customization options, enabling players to tailor their approach. The revival of features such as map voting, traditional mini-map behavior, revamped perk selections, and an improved multiplayer health system. Enhanced responsiveness and agility in movement and positioning on the battlefield.

A noteworthy addition is the ‘Carry Forward’ mechanic, enabling players to migrate their inventory and expertise from Modern Warfare 2 into the realm of Modern Warfare 3.

Zombie Experience Awaits in Modern Warfare III

In the realm of Zombies, Modern Warfare III is introducing its most expansive map to date. The responsibility of crafting Zombies for Modern Warfare III falls into the hands of Treyarch, the original architects of this mode.

Within the narrative, an otherworldly Dark Aether tale will unfold, seamlessly woven into the tapestry of the Modern Warfare universe. As is customary, an array of enigmatic secrets will lie in wait for intrepid players to uncover, as revealed by Activision.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Preorders

Scheduled for release on November 10th, Modern Warfare III will be available on multiple platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Gamers who pre-purchase the title are in for a treat, as they gain exclusive access to the campaign a week before the official launch. Additionally, preordering also grants early entry into the upcoming multiplayer beta.

While PlayStation users enjoy the initial access window, this beta will eventually extend to all players across different platforms, irrespective of their preorder status.

