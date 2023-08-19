How to Get into Poker

When it comes to card games there’s one that is probably played by more people all over the world than any other.

It also has a mythology all of its own. Of course, we’re talking about poker which is enjoyed by an estimated 60 million people in the US alone, and many millions more globally.

But, for anyone wanting to take up the game, there may seem to be a number of obstacles in the way, not least learning the rules. But, hopefully, this article will explain how easy it can be to quickly become proficient in the game.

That’s not to say it will explain the rules, that would take far to long to go through all the variations. Instead, it aims to create an action plan to point you in the right direction.

A brief history of poker

It’s thought that the origins of poker go back to as early as the 16th century and a game called primero. In this the object was to build a better combination of cards than one’s opponents and to bet on having the strongest cards.

This then evolved into a game called brag in Britain and poque in France.

It was the latter that was taken to America by the French settlers there in the early 19th century, primarily in Louisiana. It quickly spread in popularity through the country and by the 1870s it was being played in saloons almost everywhere.

It has gone from strength to strength since then and it was in 1970 that the first World Series of Poker was held. Today this is a huge annual event held in Las Vegas with life-changing fortunes to be won.

Other cultural phenomena that have introduced people to the game have been its inclusion in video games such as the ever popular GTA franchise as well as in that other Rockstar Games huge hit, Red Dead Redemption.

But what has really catapulted the game into the public consciousness is the explosion of online poker over the last couple of decades. Many leading sites have been launched and which provide the perfect introduction to the game for total novices as well as being somewhere that the very experienced can play too.

Picking up the basics

The first step for anyone wanting to learn how to play is to get to understand the basic principles of the game.

As it has always been, this is to bet that you have stronger hand than your opponents, or convince them that this is the case.

Strength of hand depends on the cards that you hold in it. As a general rule, the lower the probability of getting a hand, the higher its value. So in most games a Royal Flush of A-K-Q-J-10 all of the same suit is the very best you can get while the lowest will be no combination at all, followed by a pair of the same card but of different suits.

Along with learning the league table of hands, it’s also important to pick up the basics of betting in the game such as when to call or raise, as well as how to bluff effectively. You’ll also soon discover that poker has a vocabulary all of its own that you’ll have to learn if you want to be able to play the game.

Honing your skills

If this all sounds quite intimidating, it shouldn’t be. There are countless ways to learn about poker and gain experience.

For a start, there are a huge number of books on the subject that can take you through from the basics to using some quite sophisticated strategies in your play.

Take a look on YouTube and you’ll also find that there are plenty of tutorials out there, many of which are delivered by some of the giants of the modern game.

Then, to get practical experience, head to an online site where you can generally play in games where no money is involved. This is the perfect grounding for you to gain confidence before you start to take on others with money at stake.

The great thing about online poker sites is also that they offer games that are perfect for beginners to find their feet playing against others with a similar level of experience.

Getting better, betting bigger

As your confidence grows it could be time to dip your toes into an online tournament or two. These generally involve an initial buy-in with the prizes being shared out at the end of the game.

Again, there are tournaments of every level online and some can even gain you entry into other real-life tournaments if you do particularly well.

So why not get on track to learn the basics of poker. Who knows? One day it could even take you to Las Vegas and beyond!