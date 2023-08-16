WWE 2K23 1.16 Patch Notes Update: Introduces Bad News U DLC Pack Integration

(CTN NEWS) – The release notes for WWE 2K23’s 1.16 update have been unveiled, and this forthcoming patch is geared towards enhancing the player experience.

Unlike the substantial feature additions of Patch 1.13, this update squarely addresses persistent issues that have been causing inconvenience. The standout highlight of this release is the incorporation of support for the Bad News U DLC pack.

Furthermore, gamers can anticipate the inclusion of practical improvements, such as enhancing the consistency of saving when making edits to divisions.

We urge all players to delve into the details of what this imminent patch has in store. Let’s dive into the comprehensive overview of the WWE 2K23 1.16 update patch notes.

WWE 2K23 1.16 Patch Notes

General

Added support for Bad News U DLC pack

Gameplay

Addressed reported concerns that may have prevented “The Silencer” move from consuming a signature/Finisher stock.

Universe

Improved saving consistency when editing divisions

Addressed reported concerns regarding superstar duplication when creating a Mixed Gender Tag match

Wrapping Up WWE 2K23’s 1.16 Update: Noteworthy Adjustments and Anticipated Release

And that concludes the rundown of changes that will come with WWE 2K23’s 1.16 version. As we delved into the patch notes, several beneficial adjustments caught our attention.

These include the resolution of reported concerns linked to superstar duplication during the creation of Mixed Gender Tag matches, as well as an enhancement in the consistency of saving when editing divisions.

While the precise release date for this version remains unspecified at the moment, it is expected to roll out sometime within the current week.

For those seeking more patch note information, Patch 1.10 can be explored, a release from some time back that introduced new wrestlers like Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to the game.

WWE 2K23 is accessible on various platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Netflix Expands Gaming Testing To TVs And Computers, Aims For Broader Accessibility

Roblox Unveils Innovative ‘Career Center’: Paving The Path For Job Seekers And Future Team Members

GTA 6 Unveiled: Release Date, Trailer, Dynamic Map, Playable Characters, And All You Need To Know