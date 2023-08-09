Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Teaser Confirms Release Date On November 10

(CTN NEWS) – Recently, Activision has unveiled an enticing teaser trailer that confirms their intent to launch a fresh installment in the Call of Duty series, titled “Modern Warfare III,” slated for release on November 10.

In an intriguing departure from their earlier plans to take a hiatus in 2023, the company is set to host a reveal event within Call of Duty: Warzone on August 17.

This announcement signifies a notable shift from Activision’s original trajectory for the franchise. Leaks and speculations had previously pointed towards a 2023 release for a direct sequel to the preceding year’s edition.

However, it is only now that Activision has begun to officially confirm these developments.

The teaser for the game incorporates enigmatic production visuals, accompanied by a handful of voice snippets and the eagerly anticipated release date. Furthermore, a second trailer is scheduled for debut on Wednesday, which will unveil the antagonist, Makarov.

While the company aims to comprehensively disclose details about the game in the upcoming week, there remains uncertainty regarding whether this unveiling will focus on the single-player campaign, multiplayer features, or a combination of both.

Message inbound #MW3 #MWIII +12029183022 Reveal Event August 17 in Warzone By texting or messaging any Activision number, you agree to Terms and consent to receive Activision automated marketing messages. Participation not required for any purchase or to play COD. Reply STOP… pic.twitter.com/nOaBT3X0f9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 8, 2023

Revealing Leaks Illuminate Upcoming Features of Modern Warfare III

Earlier leaks brought to light crucial details that Activision has yet to officially disclose. These leaks unveiled the game’s title, brand logo, release date, and certain gameplay particulars.

Reports have hinted at the potential inclusion of a new zombie mode, reminiscent of Outbreak, which could make its debut either as part of Modern Warfare III or as a standalone free-to-play offering.

Moreover, there’s anticipation surrounding the introduction of a fresh Warzone 2 map, featuring the iconic Las Almas level from the Modern Warfare II campaign.

This new map might make its grand entrance on December 5, aligning with the inaugural seasonal content drop for Modern Warfare III.

The leaked information also shed light on specific beta testing plans. An exclusive closed beta for PlayStation users is slated for early October, followed by an open beta accessible to all platforms in mid-October.

Pre-Order Perks and Confirmed Mechanics

Given the accuracy of these leaks thus far, it’s reasonably safe to assume that players who pre-order the game will gain early access to the campaign, starting from November 2.

Among the confirmed details from Activision is the return of the popular slide canceling mechanic in multiplayer, which involves smoothly transitioning from a slide animation into a tactical sprint to enhance mobility.

The potential release of Modern Warfare III would mark a unique year for the consistently popular FPS series.

Initially, Activision had planned to release an expansion pack exclusively for last year’s Modern Warfare II—an unconventional step in the series’ traditionally annual release pattern.

However, it appears that the project from Sledgehammer Studios has evolved into a fully-fledged installment.

Adding to the intrigue, this game stands as the first direct sequel in the series, deviating from the norm where Treyarch’s Black Ops entries usually intervene between other releases.

The company’s approach to commemorating the 20th anniversary of the original Call of Duty’s 2003 launch remains uncertain at this point.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Tempering Expectations: Mark Zuckerberg Proposes Date For His Fight With Elon Musk

Thailand’s King’s Estranged Second Son Returns After 27 Years Amidst Succession Speculations

Fatal Mushroom Meal: Homicide Investigation Unveiled After Tragic Family Lunch In Austrailia