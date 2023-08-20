Octordle Today: Daily #573 Hints And Answers For 20th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #573 here, released on 20th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #573 Words Hints (20th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 5 only.

Hint 3: There is a P in words 2 and 7.

Hint 4: There is an S in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 1 only.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: A

Word 2: T

Word 3: F

Word 4: G

Word 5: M

Word 6: M

Word 7: A

Word 8: W

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: grow old or older.

Word 2: hit or strike heavily, especially with the fist or a blunt implement.

implement. Word 3: an unlikely chance occurrence, especially a surprising piece of luck.

Word 4: a shoot or twig inserted into a slit on the trunk or stem of a living plant, from which it receives sap.

into a on the trunk or stem of a living plant, from which it receives sap. Word 5: having or denoting qualities and characteristics traditionally associated with or expected of men.

Word 6: with the subtraction of.

of. Word 7: enough or more than enough; plentiful .

. Word 8: past of will , in various senses .

Octordle Today #573 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #573 for 20th August 2023:

Word 1: AGING

Word 2: THUMP

Word 3: FLUKE

Word 4: GRAFT

Word 5: MANLY

Word 6: MINUS

Word 7: AMPLE

Word 8: WOULD

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.