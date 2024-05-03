Connect with us

Business

Coinbase's Revenue Exceeds Expectations Following Bitcoin Rally
Advertisement

Business

Despite Cloudflare's Strong Revenue Forecast, Investors Are Unimpressed

Business

COMCAST Community Champion Nominations Are Now Open For 2024

Business

How Billionaire Michael Gastauer has Redefined Financial Accessibility

Business

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services

Business

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court

Business

3M Beat Profit Estimates By Increasing Prices And Reducing Costs

Business

Tesla's Shares Surge as Partnership with Baidu Clears Regulatory Hurdle in China

Business

Insider Insights: Lawsuit Reveals Shell's U.S. Crude Trading Rakes in $1 Billion Annually

Business

Blackrock Neurotech's Majority Stake Is Valued At $200M By Tether

Business

IBM Plans To Expand Its Semiconductor Business By $730 Million In Canada

Business

Philips To Pay $1.1 Billion To Settle US Lawsuits Over Breathing Machines

Business

More Amazon Packages Arrive In A Day Or Less After Hefty Fulfillment Investments

Business

Ariston Unit Was Taken Over By Russia After Western hostilities

Business

Egypt's Decline In Scholarships Continues; Gulf Scholarships End Mixed

Business

Binance Withdraws $118M Worth Of Crypto From Newly Created Wallet

Business

Blinken Leaves Beijing, Taiwan Reports Chinese Military Activity

Business

Naver To Consult South Korea After Japan's Pressure To Divest Stake

Business

Yen Plummets To 34-Year Low as Bank of Japan Maintains Interest Rates

Business

Workers United And Starbucks Made 'Significant Progress' This Week

Business

Coinbase’s Revenue Exceeds Expectations Following Bitcoin Rally

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

4 hours ago

on

Coinbase
A smartphone with displayed Coinbase logo and representation of cryptocurrencies are placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken, June 8, 2023.

(CTN News) – According to Coinbase’s first-quarter earnings report, revenue was better than expected. Extended trading saw the stock fall about 4%.

Comparing the company’s performance to LSEG’s consensus, here’s what happened.

  • Earnings per share: $4.40. Analysts expected $1.09.

  • Estimated revenue: $1.34 billion vs. $1.64 billion

Compared to a year-ago loss of $78.9 million, or 34 cents per share, Coinbase, the primary marketplace for buying and selling digital tokens, reported net income of $1.18 billion, or $4.40 per share. The company reported a profit in February for the first time in two years.

The company’s adoption of updated accounting standards resulted in a mark-to-market gain of $650 million on crypto assets held for investment.

The company generated $935 million in consumer transaction revenue for the quarter, an increase of over 100% from the same period a year earlier. In the quarter, revenue from transactions almost tripled to $1.07 billion.

Revenue for the quarter was driven primarily by transaction revenue, with subscription and services revenue contributing $511 million.

Following Thursday’s report, Coinbase shares rose almost 9% and have increased by roughly 32% since 2023, when they nearly fivefolded. A large rise in bitcoin’s value tends to have a positive effect on the stock, since it leads to increased trading volumes and demand for other services.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, underwent its first major upgrade in over a year, and Bitcoin hit a new all-time high above $73,000 in March.

As a result of the SEC’s approval of several exchange-traded funds for spot bitcoin, the industry has also seen an influx of institutional investors. A number of ETFs have partnered with Coinbase as their custody partner. During the first quarter, the funds generated more than $50 billion.

Since April 8, Raymond James analysts say, cumulative net inflows have fallen alongside a slippage in bitcoin prices.

Raymond James analysts wrote in a note this week that Bitcoin prices have drifted modestly lower since mid-March as inflows moderated. As a result, coinbase’s platform is seeing a significant drop in trading volumes since early March.”

Moreover, Coinbase remains embroiled in legal battles with the SEC. Earlier this year, a judge ruled that a jury can hear the regulator’s allegations about unregistered sales of securities by the exchange.

A new competitor, Crypto.com, has recently regained market share, and is another potential headwind.

Sales by insiders

During the first quarter, insiders at Coinbase, including four members of its C-suite, collectively sold $383 million of the company’s shares. The insider sale was more than double its volume in the fourth quarter of 2023, and it was the biggest since the company went public in 2021.

It was reported by Raymond James that Fred Ehrsam, the co-founder and board member, sold his shares for $129 million.

SEE ALSO:

How Billionaire Michael Gastauer has Redefined Financial Accessibility

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services

Ex-Binance Chief Scheduled For Sentencing In US Court
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies