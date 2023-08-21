Octordle Today: Daily #574 Hints And Answers For 21st August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #574 here, released on 21st August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #574 Words Hints (21st August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a K in word 3 only.

Hint 2: There is a V in word 1 only.

Hint 3: There is an F in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is a C in words 3 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 4 today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: L

Word 2: B

Word 3: S

Word 4: B

Word 5: W

Word 6: H

Word 7: B

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a rigid bar resting on a pivot , used to move a heavy or firmly fixed load with one end when pressure is applied to the other.

, used to move a heavy or firmly fixed load with one end when pressure is applied to the other. Word 2: feel or declare that (someone or something) is responsible for a fault or wrong.

Word 3: a roughly built hut or cabin.

Word 4: a small temporary tent or structure at a market, fair, or exhibition, used for selling goods, providing information, or staging shows.

shows. Word 5: a level quayside area to which a ship may be moored to load and unload .

area to which a ship may be to load and . Word 6: excessive speed or urgency of movement or action; hurry.

of movement or action; hurry. Word 7: a slender hardy tree which has thin peeling bark and bears catkins .

. Word 8: strongly wanting to do or have something.

Octordle Today #574 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #574 for 21st August 2023:

Word 1: LEVER

Word 2: BLAME

Word 3: SHACK

Word 4: BOOTH

Word 5: WHARF

Word 6: HASTE

Word 7: BIRCH

Word 8: EAGER

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.