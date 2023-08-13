Octordle Today: Daily #565 Hints And Answers For 12th August, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #566 here, released on 13th August 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #566 Words Hints (13th August, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Z in word 3 only.

Hint 2: There is an X in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is a V in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a B in words 4 and 7.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 3 and 8.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 6 and 7.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: P

Word 2: E

Word 3: R

Word 4: N

Word 5: P

Word 6: K

Word 7: B

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a sacred song or hymn, in particular any of those contained in the biblical Book of Psalms and used in Christian and Jewish worship.

Book of Psalms and used in Christian and Jewish worship. Word 2: expel (someone) from a property, especially with the support of the law.

Word 3: an instrument with a sharp blade or set of blades, used to remove unwanted hair from the face or body.

Word 4: belonging by rank, title, or birth to the aristocracy .

. Word 5: each of two or more projecting pointed parts at the end of a fork.

pointed parts at the end of a fork. Word 6: be in or assume a position in which the body is supported by a knee or the knees, as when praying or showing submission.

or showing submission. Word 7: a long-handled brush of bristles or twigs , used for sweeping .

or , used for . Word 8: a short, pithy statement expressing a general truth or rule of conduct.

Octordle Today #566 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #566 for 13th August 2023:

Word 1: PSALM

Word 2: EVICT

Word 3: RAZOR

Word 4: NOBLE

Word 5: PRONG

Word 6: KNEEL

Word 7: BROOM

Word 8: MAXIM

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on August 12th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: RIGID

Word 2: CRIMP

Word 3: SLIMY

Word 4: DRIED

Word 5: METRO

Word 6: TURBO

Word 7: FURRY

Word 8: SWORE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.