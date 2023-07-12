Octordle Today: Daily #534 Hints And Answers For 12th July, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #534 here, released on 12th July 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires plaers to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #534 Words Hints (12th July, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a X in word 5 only.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 8 only.

Hint 3: There is an S in word 8 only.

Hint 4: There is a G in words 3 and 4.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 2 and 4.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 2 only.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: W

Word 2: T

Word 3: L

Word 4: P

Word 5: D

Word 6: W

Word 7: C

Word 8: R

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a cereal which is the most important kind grown in temperate countries, the grain of which is ground to make flour for bread, pasta, pastry, etc.

which is the most important kind grown in countries, the grain of which is ground to make flour for bread, pasta, pastry, etc. Word 2: each of a set of hard, bony enamel-coated structures in the jaws of most vertebrates , used for biting and chewing.

enamel-coated structures in the jaws of most , used for and chewing. Word 3: a small house at the gates of a park or in the grounds of a large house, occupied by a gatekeeper , gardener , or other employee.

, , or other employee. Word 4: (especially in historical contexts) a person holding religious beliefs other than those of the main or recognized religions .

. Word 5: a process or period of time in which one abstains from or rids the body of toxic or unhealthy substances.

from or the body of toxic or unhealthy substances. Word 6: move or cause to move rapidly round and round.

Word 7: an ugly old woman.

Word 8: (of a metal object) affected by rust.

Octordle Today #534 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #534 for 12th July 2023:

Word 1: WHEAT

Word 2: TOOTH

Word 3: LODGE

Word 4: PAGAN

Word 5: DETOX

Word 6: WHIRL

Word 7: CRONE

Word 8: RUSTY

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option.

With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game.

One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13

The answers to the puzzle released on July 12th, 2023 are as follows:

Word 1: CORER

Word 2: STARK

Word 3: SKULK

Word 4: NOBLE

Word 5: BRIDE

Word 6: VISTA

Word 7: SPIKE

Word 8: THORN

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.