Octordle Today: Daily #506 Hints And Answers For 14th June, 2023
(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #506 here, released on 14th June 2023, along with some hints.
Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.
But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.
Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.
It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.
Hint 1: There is a G in word 5 only.
Hint 2: There is a K in word 2 only.
Hint 3: There is a Y in words 3, 5 and 8.
Hint 4: There is a W in word 1 only.
Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 6 only.
Hint 6: There is a double letter in word 5 only today.
Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:
- Word 1: F
- Word 2: Q
- Word 3: S
- Word 4: M
- Word 5: B
- Word 6: L
- Word 7: F
- Word 8: I
Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:
- Word 1: furrow one’s brows in an expression indicating disapproval, displeasure, or concentration.
- Word 2: (especially of the earth) shake or tremble.
- Word 3: the devotion of time and attention to gaining knowledge of an academic subject, especially by means of books.
- Word 4: walk in a military manner with a regular measured tread.
- Word 5: (of clothing) loose and hanging in folds.
- Word 6: a published false statement that is damaging to a person’s reputation; a written defamation.
- Word 7: a rigid structure that surrounds something such as a picture, door, or windowpane.
- Word 8: the expression of one’s meaning by using language that normally signifies the opposite, typically for humorous or emphatic effect.
Octordle Today #506 Answer: What Is It Today?
If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.
Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.
Here are the answers to Octordle Today #506 for 14th June 2023:
- Word 1: FROWN
- Word 2: QUAKE
- Word 3: STUDY
- Word 4: MARCH
- Word 5: BAGGY
- Word 6: LIBEL
- Word 7: FRAME
- Word 8: IRONY
