Octordle Today: Daily #497 Hints And Answers For 5th June, 2023

(CTN NEWS) – You can find the answers to Octordle Today words #497 here, released on 5th June 2023, along with some hints.

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters. Octordle Today #497 Words Hints (5th June, 2023)

Hint 1: There is a Y in words 2 and 3.

Hint 2: There is an S in words 3 and 6.

Hint 3: There is an M in word 5 only.

Hint 4: There is a T in words 1, 3 and 6.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1 and 5.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 2, 7 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: H

Word 3: G

Word 4: B

Word 5: C

Word 6: L

Word 7: B

Word 8: G

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: a succulent plant with a thick fleshy stem which typically bears spines , lacks leaves, and has brilliantly coloured flowers.

stem which typically bears , lacks leaves, and has coloured flowers. Word 2: having many hills.

Word 3: characterized by or blowing in gusts .

. Word 4: a machine for making up material such as paper, hay, or cotton into bales .

. Word 5: a substance or product with a thick, creamy consistency.

Word 6: smallest in amount, extent, or significance.

Word 7: an attempt to deceive someone into believing that one can or is going to do something.

someone into believing that one can or is going to do something. Word 8: a device on a cooker that radiates heat downwards for cooking food.

Octordle Today #497 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #497 for 5th June 2023:

Word 1: CACTI

Word 2: HILLY

Word 3: GUSTY

Word 4: BALER

Word 5: CREME

Word 6: LEAST

Word 7: BLUFF

Word 8: GRILL

Octordle Today Sequence Answers

Once you have finished the daily Octordle, you can play the Daily Sequence, which is another game option. With the following modifications, the Sequence Mode resembles the original Octordle game. One unresolved word at a time is displayed. The following board for the following board is unlocked once a word has been solved.

Because of the increased difficulty, 15 guesses are permitted as opposed to the regular 13 The answers to the puzzle released on June 5th, 2023 are as follows: FIZZY

HEAVE

CHURN

HUSKY

BEVEL

TROVE

PAYEE

FLAKY Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.