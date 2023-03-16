Octordle Today: Daily #416 Hints And Answers For 16th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #416 Words Hints (16th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #416.

Hint 1: There is an X in word 2 only.

Hint 2: There is a W in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is an F in words 7 and 8.

Hint 4: There is an N in words 1, 2 and 5.

Hint 5: There are no repeated letters in any words.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 3 and 8.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: C

Word 2: I

Word 3: A

Word 4: A

Word 5: B

Word 6: B

Word 7: R

Word 8: P

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an organism or cell, or group of organisms or cells, produced asexually from one ancestor or stock, to which they are genetically identical.

from one or stock, to which they are identical. Word 2: an electronic folder in which emails received by an individual are held.

Word 3: a weapon consisting of a thin, straight stick with a sharp point, designed to be shot from a bow.

Word 4: accept or act by (a rule, decision, or recommendation).

Word 5: a member of the lowest order of the British nobility . Baron is not used as a form of address; barons usually being referred to as ‘Lord’.

. Baron is not used as a form of address; barons usually being referred to as ‘Lord’. Word 6: a quantity or consignment of goods produced at one time.

of goods produced at one time. Word 7: a gun, especially one fired from shoulder level, having a long spirally grooved barrel intended to make a bullet spin and thereby have greater accuracy over a long distance.

barrel intended to make a bullet spin and thereby have greater accuracy over a long distance. Word 8: evidence or argument establishing a statement’s fact or truth.

Octordle Today #416 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #416 for 16th March 2023:

Word 1: CLONE

Word 2: INBOX

Word 3: ARROW

Word 4: ABIDE

Word 5: BARON

Word 6: BATCH

Word 7: RIFLE

Word 8: PROOF

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

More In: OCTORDLE