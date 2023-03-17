Octordle Today: Daily #417 Hints And Answers For 17th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #417 Words Hints (17th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #417.

Hint 1: There is an K in word 7 only.

Hint 2: There is a W in word 3 only.

Hint 3: There is an M in word 2 only.

Hint 4: There is a Y in word 7 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in words 1, 4 and 8.

Hint 6: There are no double letters in any words today.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: G

Word 3: G

Word 4: E

Word 5: S

Word 6: T

Word 7: S

Word 8: E

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: (of liquid in a container) move irregularly with a splashing sound.

with a sound. Word 2: a legendary dwarfish creature supposed to guard the earth’s treasures underground.

underground. Word 3: (of an animal, especially a dog) make a low guttural sound in the throat.

sound in the throat. Word 4: a large bird of prey with a massive hooked bill and long broad wings, known for its keen sight and powerful soaring flight.

with a massive bill and long broad wings, known for its keen sight and powerful flight. Word 5: the faculty or power of seeing.

Word 6: relating to or affected by tides .

. Word 7: having many spikes or sharp projecting points.

or sharp points. Word 8: happen or occur afterwards or as a result.

Octordle Today #417 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #417 for 17th March 2023:

Word 1: SLOSH

Word 2: GNOME

Word 3: GROWL

Word 4: EAGLE

Word 5: SIGHT

Word 6: TIDAL

Word 7: SPIKY

Word 8: ENSUE

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

