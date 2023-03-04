Octordle Today: Daily #404 Hints And Answers For 4th March, 2023

Octordle requires players to guess eight five-letter words simultaneously while only having thirteen guesses! Wordle is similar in that there are no clues to assist you in guessing the words.

But once you have guessed a word, the tiles change color.

Colors indicate whether you correctly guessed the letters and their order. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, we recommend trying to guess words that use most of the alphabet in as few guesses as possible.

It will help you identify which letters appear in each word so you can solve them quickly and efficiently. Make sure you keep in mind that some words may contain repeated letters.

Octordle Today #404 Words Hints (4th March, 2023)

Here are all the hints and clues you need to help you figure out Octordle Today’s answers for game #404.

Hint 1: There is a K in word 4 and 5.

Hint 2: There is a Y in word 2 and 8.

Hint 3: There is a P in word 1 and 2.

Hint 4: There is a V in word 6 only.

Hint 5: There is a repeated letter in word 3 only.

Hint 6: There is a double letter in words 1, 2 and 5.

Hint 7: Here are the starting letters of each word:

Word 1: S

Word 2: L

Word 3: A

Word 4: B

Word 5: S

Word 6: C

Word 7: M

Word 8: M

Hint 8: Here is a little description or clue for all of the words:

Word 1: an implement consisting of a small, shallow oval or round bowl on a long handle, used for eating, stirring and serving food.

and serving food. Word 2: mad or silly.

Word 3: grow old or older.

Word 4: a small rectangular block typically made of fired or sun-dried clay, used in building.

clay, used in building. Word 5: a bone framework enclosing the brain of a vertebrate ; the skeleton of a person’s or animal’s head.

the brain of a ; the of a person’s or animal’s head. Word 6: a group or meeting of witches .

. Word 7: (in psychiatry ) relating to or affected by mania .

) relating to or affected by . Word 8: ​tasting or smelling of mint.

Octordle Today #404 Answer: What Is It Today?

If you don’t like the previous Octordle answers and you need to see the answers, we have you covered. Sometimes you have to do whatever it takes to keep the streak alive. Here, there are no judgments.

Don’t scroll further if you want to give the Octordle answer today a fair shot without spoiling it.

Here are the answers to Octordle Today #404 for 4th March 2023:

Word 1: SPOON

Word 2: LOOPY

Word 3: AGING

Word 4: BRICK

Word 5: SKULL

Word 6: COVEN

Word 7: MANIC

Word 8: MINTY

Is figuring out today’s answers easy, or are you scratching your head while guessing? Come back tomorrow for more Octordle clues and answers.

